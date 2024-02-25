Jokowi says rice prices are increasing in all countries, here is FAO data







Jakarta – Indonesia is facing food problems, one of which is rising rice prices. However, President Joko Widodo said the rise in rice prices was felt by all countries. Jokowi explained that rice prices had increased due to lower production. In Indonesia, production is reduced due to extreme climate change, leading to poor harvests. “We know that the price of rice is increasing in all countries. Not only in Indonesia but in all countries. Why is it increasing? Because there is climate change, there is climate change which causes crops to fail, production decreases so the price increases,” Jokowi said when providing rice aid at the Integrated Agricultural Zone Building, South Tangerang City, Banten, Monday ( 19/2/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT So what are the facts? The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that the total rice price index in January 2024 will be at the level of 142.8 points. This figure is up 1.2% compared to December 2023. Furthermore, this index is the highest since August 2008. The rise in rice prices occurred for all types of rice. For example, the prices of aromatic rice and glutinous rice increased by 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively. The Indica type of rice native to tropical areas, such as India and the Philippines, has seen an increase. This type of rice reached a level of 156.3 points in January 2024. This figure increased by 1.2% compared to the previous month or 23% compared to January last year. “Export demand for Indica rice was generally stronger in Asian countries in January. This trend does not apply to the price of whole rice in Vietnam or the price of crushed rice in Thailand,” the report wrote, cited on the official FAO website. Sunday (25/2/2024). In Pakistan and Thailand, price increases in January were recorded as the most significant, especially for premium rice types. This is in line with Thailand's commitment to become one of the rice importing countries in Indonesia. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the price of premium rice reached its highest level in history at IDR 18,000/kg. This was stated by the Indonesian Market Traders Association (IKAPPI). “This (price of premium rice) is the highest in Indonesian history. Never in history has the price of rice been IDR 18,000, never before. The price of rice is IDR 8,000, IDR 9,000, the highest is IDR 10,000,” said the General Chairman of the Indonesian Market Traders Association (IKAPPI) to detikcom, Saturday (24/2/ 2024). (the the)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.detik.com/berita-ekonomi-bisnis/d-7210961/jokowi-sebut-harga-beras-naik-di-seluruh-negara-begini-data-fao The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos