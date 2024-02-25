Prince Harry Will Stand On His Own If I Win Again, Says Donald Trump





Donald Trump said Prince Harry would be left to his own devices if he won a second term this year, with the former president accusing him of an unforgivable betrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Trump said Joe Biden's administration had been too kind to the Duke of Sussex since he moved to America in 2020.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington DC on Saturday, Mr Trump told the Express: I would not protect him. He betrayed the queen. This is unforgivable. He would be all alone if it were up to me.

Of Mr Biden's approach to the Sussexes, he added: I think they were too kind to him after what he did.

Prince Harry's immigration status has been the subject of litigation by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, which claims he cannot have legally entered the United States because he admitted to using illegal drugs in his memoir, Spare.

In his memoir, Prince Harry wrote that he used cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his youth – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Illegal drug use has already prevented some foreign citizens, including Nigella Lawson, from traveling to the United States.

The think tank argued in court on Friday that the US government should reveal Prince Harry's immigration form, indicating whether he said he brought the drugs to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In his memoirs, the Duke wrote that he used cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his youth.

He said that although cocaine didn't do anything to me, marijuana really helped me.

After taking psychedelic mushrooms, he said he thought a bathroom trash can had grown a head and was looking at it.

A lawyer for the Biden administration, arguing against the challenge, told the Washington court that Prince's admission to taking the drugs in his book was not proof that it took place.

The administration said its account could have been embellished to sell books, adding that saying something in a book does not necessarily mean it is true.

The Heritage Foundation has accused the US government of withholding the documents, which it says are of immense public interest, to protect Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who is a US citizen.

Mr Trump has previously expressed strong support for the late Queen and criticized the Duke and Duchess.

He described Prince Harry's memoir as horrific and said he was surprised both men were invited to King Charles' coronation last year.

In response to the Queen's death in 2022, Mr Trump said: What a great, beautiful lady she was. There was no one like her!

Speaking in a television interview earlier this month, Prince Harry said he had not yet applied for US citizenship.

This idea has crossed my mind, but it is not a priority at the moment, he said.

