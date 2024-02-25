ATC orders legal proceedings to continue against Imran without his presence





LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has ordered legal proceedings to continue without the presence of PTI founder Imran Khan in the May 9 cases.

The interim bail hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan for harming Askari Tower of Jinnah House, burning PMLN house and 7 other cases was held at the ATC on Saturday.

PTI founder Imran Khan

The presence of PTI founder Imran Khan through video link could not be completed during the hearing of the case by Justice Arshad Javed of the ATC. As per the court order, the presence of the accused could not be marked on WhatsApp.

The court expressed resentment over Imran's non-appearance via video link or WhatsApp from the jail, as per the court order. The court noted that the decision would be delayed if the court waits for the appearance and appearance of the accused. The court observed that the superintendent of Adiala prison had committed contempt of court. If we initiate contempt of court proceedings against the prison director, the decision on the accused's application for provisional release will be delayed. Let's leave aside the question of the accused's appearance in prison.

The court ordered the legal proceedings to continue without the presence of the PTI founder. The court will make its decision on the merits after the discussions on the provisional bail of the accused.

Vice President Abdul Jabbar Dogar did not raise any objection on the issue of the decision on merits during the hearing of the case. The prosecutor argued that the presence of the accused is not important. Everyone knows that the PTI founder is in jail. It is preferable for interim bail proceedings to take place without the presence of the accused.

Barrister Sulman Safdar, counsel for the PTI founder, accepted the proposal to finish the arguments without an appearance, asking the court to decide the issue of provisional bail today. The court extended the interim bail of the PTI founder in 7 cases until March 1.

