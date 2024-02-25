PM Modi dives into Arabian Sea to offer underwater prayers in Dwarka, shares photos





Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulged in scuba diving off Panchkui beach in Gujarat, calling the experience “very divine”. “. Scuba diving is practiced off the coast of Dwarka, near the island of Beyt Dwarka, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka which have been excavated by archaeologists. He expressed his reverence saying: “May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.” a post on social media following the scuba diving adventure. “Praying in the town of Dwarka, which is immersed in waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” said the Prime Minister in a post on X after the underwater driving experience. He also shared a few photos showing him diving into the waters. Modi also offered prayers at the Lord Sri Krishna temple in Dwarka.

The tales surrounding Dwarka, the legendary abode of Lord Krishna, have captivated generations with their mystique. Today, the ancient city of Dwarka lies submerged beneath the sea, accessible through exhilarating scuba diving expeditions. Off the coast of Dwarka, near the island of Bet Dwarka, is the site where archaeologists recently unearthed the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka. In addition to these submerged relics, the surrounding waters are home to stunning coral reefs, providing divers with a fascinating spectacle. The crystal clear waters provide excellent visibility, allowing you to observe diverse marine life. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country, connecting Beyt Dwarka Island with Okha mainland in Devbhumi Dwarka district. At the same time, he laid the foundation stone for various development projects totaling over Rs 4,150 crore in Dwarka, Gujarat. These initiatives include a major pipeline project in Vadinar, involving the replacement and relocation of existing offshore lines. The 'Sudarshan Setu' bridge, spanning 2.32 kilometers, is a testimony to the connectivity and progress made in the region. Its unique design incorporates verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna, showcasing the cultural heritage of the region. Additionally, solar panels installed on the sidewalk contribute to the production of renewable energy, reflecting a blend of tradition and modernity. —Narendramodi (@narendramodi) Before the construction of Sudarshan Setu, pilgrims used boat transportation to access Beyt Dwarka, highlighting the transformative impact of infrastructure projects on local accessibility. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gujarat began on Saturday with a spirited tour of Jamnagar, highlighting his commitment to engage with the people and spearhead development initiatives across the state. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



