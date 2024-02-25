the final assessment of Joko Widodo's ten years of presidency – Public opinion

On February 14, general elections took place in Indonesia for the election of the new president and the renewal of the 580 seats in the House of Representatives. At the time of writing, the final results have not yet been made official, even if the victory of Prabowo Subianto, whose first term should begin on October 20, seems to be in little doubt.

What is certain is that on October 20, the ten years under the presidency of Joko Widodo, better known among his supporters as “Jokowi”, leader of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (Partai Demokrasi Indonesia Perjuangan, PDI-P). the political formation which has as its point of reference the founding father of Indonesia, Sukarno, and the philosophical thought Pancasila. Prevented by the Constitution from seeking a third presidential term, Jokowi leaves behind the legacy of a country that has seen great economic progress and significant infrastructure development, but not without unresolved problems.

The owner of a furniture company, Jokowi began his political career in his hometown, Surakarta, called “Solo” by locals, located in Central Java province. Mayor of Surakarta between 2005 and 2012, he was elected governor of the capital Jakarta that year, a position he held for two years, before his triumph in the presidential elections, confirmed by the second mandate obtained in 2019.

One of the highlights of Jokowi's tenure as mayor of Solo was his negotiations with market traders selling their wares around the city's national monument, blocking surrounding streets and causing numerous traffic problems. In Indonesian politics where leaders were seen as distant from the people and ready to impose their decisions with an iron fist, Jokowi rose to prominence when he decided to personally meet with traders and negotiate a solution to displace them to Notoharjo Market, about 10 minutes away, where they would have a dedicated place to sell their wares. This solution earned him significant national recognition, even though it was only a local problem, but it was mainly the way Jokowi decided to handle it that made the news.

“As mayor, [Jokowi] it was a success and there was no conflict between the different parties at the time of the transfer. We were very lucky and our profits tripled,” said a local trader interviewed by Al Jazeera. On this same occasion, the mayor at the time decided to finance each merchant with the equivalent of approximately $322 in order to help them during the transfer and allow them to restart their activity in the new market. After the traders were moved from the national monument, it was transformed into a park with a children's playground and became one of Solo's most popular recreational spots.

The only notable personality not to come from a family of the Indonesian political and religious elite, Jokowi saw his popularity gradually increase, until winning the 2014 presidential election, with 53.15% of the votes during the protest against Prabowo Subianto, who is now preparing to succeed him in the highest office of the Indonesian state.

The ten years of Joko Widodo's presidency have been characterized by significant successes, such as significant economic growth and improvement of the country's infrastructure, but at the same time, there has been no shortage of controversies and unresolved issues. . Many, even among his supporters, have not digested last year's controversial ruling by the Constitutional Court regarding the minimum age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates. The court, led by Jokowi's brother-in-law Anwar Usman, allowed those who had previously been elected to run for high office even if they were under 40, the official minimum age. The move allowed Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to run for vice president against his father's former rival, Prabowo Subianto.

This decision is also the result of internal conflicts within the PDI-P, the outgoing president having distanced himself from his party to support the candidacy of Prabowo Subianto. Jokowi reportedly asked PDI-P leader Megawati Soekarnoputri for her blessing to run for a third term, but the request was rejected after Megawati deemed it “unconstitutional.” This reportedly led Jokowi to distance himself from the PDI-P, paving the way for an unusual alliance with Prabowo Subianto's party, the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Partai Gerakan Indonesia Raya), better known as Gerindra.

Critics of the outgoing president also say Jokowi has failed to reduce corruption, which is endemic in Indonesia. According to data from Transparency International, Indonesia is now a more corrupt country than when Jokowi took office, ranking 115th out of 180 countries surveyed. In 2014, when Jokowi was elected, Indonesia ranked 107th out of 175 countries. Indeed, some of his ministers also faced corruption charges that are still under investigation or have resulted in prison sentences. These include former Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, former Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Johnny Gerard Plate, former Minister of Social Affairs, Idrus Marham, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Imam Nahrawi, former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Edhy Prabowo, and former Minister of Social Affairs, Juliari Batubara.

Despite these flashpoints, Jokowi remains popular across Indonesia, with polls showing his approval rating as he leaves office hovering around 80 percent. The successes achieved from an economic point of view and the improvement of national infrastructure, as well as the increasingly influential role of Indonesia on the international scene, make the final assessment of his ten years as president obviously positive.

Article published on www.lacittafutura.it