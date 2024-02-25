Trump wins South Carolina primary according to AP, easily defeating Haley in his home state





CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Donald Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary on Saturday, easily defeating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in his home state and cementing his path to a third straight GOP nomination.

Trump has now won every election counting for Republican delegates, adding to previous victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands. Haley faces growing pressure to leave the race, but says she's not going anywhere despite losing the state where she was governor from 2011 to 2017.

A rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden in 2020 is becoming increasingly inevitable. Haley vowed to stay in the race at least until the March 5 series of primaries, known as Super Tuesday, but failed to dent Trump's momentum in his home state, despite hosting many more campaign events and arguing that indictments against Trump would cripple the gambits. him against Biden.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner as polls closed at 7 p.m. across the state. This race call was based on an analysis by AP VoteCast, an in-depth survey of South Carolina Republican primary voters. The survey confirmed pre-election polling results showing Trump far ahead of Haley statewide.

I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now,” Trump said, taking the stage for his victory speech just moments after the election closed. He added: You can party for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work.

South Carolina's early primary in the South has always been a reliable bellwether for Republicans. In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has become the party's nominee. The only exception was Newt Gingrich in 2012.

Trump was dominant across the state, even leading in Lexington County, which Haley represented in the state Legislature. Many Trump-supporting South Carolinians, even some who previously supported Haley during his governorship, were unwilling to give him a chance in his home state.

She's done some good things, Davis Paul, 36, said of Haley as he waited for Trump at a recent rally in Conway. But I just don't think she's ready to take on a candidate like Trump. I don't think many people can.

Saturday night at Haley's headquarters, supporters held up her signs in front of a large projection screen showing Trump's speech, hiding it from view. Of course, that didn't make the defeat any less crushing.

About an hour later, Haley took the stage and said, “What I saw today was South Carolina's frustration with the direction our country is going. I have seen the same frustration across the country.

I don't believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden, Haley said, later adding, “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would still run.” I am a woman of my word.

She said she plans to travel to Michigan for its primary Tuesday, the last major contest before Super Tuesday. Still, she wonders where she could win a competition or be competitive.

Trump and Biden are already behaving as if they expect to face each other in November.

Trump and his allies argue that Biden has weakened the United States and point to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump also repeatedly attacked Biden over high inflation early in the president's term and his handling of record migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump has often wondered, in very personal terms, whether Biden, 81, was too old to serve a second term. Biden's team, in turn, highlighted the 77-year-old Trump's mistakes during the election campaign.

Biden has stepped up his recent fundraising trips across the country and has increasingly attacked Trump directly. He has called Trump and his Make America Great Again movement serious threats to the country's founding principles, and the president's re-election campaign has recently focused most of its attention on Trump, suggesting he would use the first day of a second presidency like a dictator and that he would say to Russia. to attack NATO allies who fail to meet defense spending obligations imposed by the alliance.

Haley also criticized Trump for his comments about NATO and also for questioning why her husband was not on the campaign trail with her even though former first lady Melania Trump had not appeared with him. Maj. Michael Haley is deployed to the Horn of Africa on a mission with the South Carolina National Guard.

But South Carolina Republican voters are aligning with Trump over their lukewarm feelings about NATO and continued U.S. support for Ukraine, according to AP VoteCast data from Saturday's primaries. About 6 in 10 people oppose continuing aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Only about a third of respondents rated U.S. participation in NATO as very good, and even more rated it as somewhat good.

Haley has raised large sums of money for her campaign and is expected to begin a cross-country campaign drive Sunday in Michigan ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, when many delegate-rich states will hold primaries.

But it's unclear how she will be able to prevent Trump from recruiting enough delegates to become the party's presumptive nominee for a third time.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., complimented Haley as she spoke to reporters at Trump's election night party in Columbia, but suggested it was time for her to give up.

I think the sooner she does it, the better it will be for her, the better it will be for the party, Graham said. Later, the senator was greeted with boos after Trump called him on stage to address those gathered.

Trump's political strength has endured despite 91 criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, the discovery of classified documents at his Florida residence and allegations that he secretly arranged bribes. wine for a porn actress.

The former president's first criminal trial is scheduled to begin March 25 in New York, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during of the final weeks of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary earlier this month and faces only one remaining challenger, Dean Phillips. The Democratic congressman from Minnesota continued to campaign in Michigan ahead of the Democratic primary, even though he has little chance of beating Biden.

Although Biden is expected to move toward his party's re-nomination, he faces criticism from some Democrats for providing military support to Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Some members of his party support a ceasefire as the death toll from Israel's war has reached 30,000 people, two-thirds of whom are women and children. The war could hurt the president's general election chances in swing states like Michigan, which is home to a large Arab-American population.

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and James Pollard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

