By William Milne

When I spoke to Justine Greening at the pre-event dinner at the Indigo Hotel before her speech at the Durham Union, I was struck by how her personal story intertwines with her political vision, particularly in this which is about social mobility, or leveling up, as it has been renamed, which has occupied a large part of every political conversation we have had.

Although Greening was not particularly politically active throughout her childhood, her background is, as she is keen to point out, remarkably political. Growing up in Rotherham in the 1980s, it was a huge time of change. There was the steel industry, the coal industry. My father and grandfather worked in the steel industry. My father ended up losing his job when everything changed and he was no longer competitive. And I guess there was a huge public debate about why that happened. And whose fault was it. Why were people losing their jobs? Greening saw the raw effects of politics on his local community, and that’s what gave him such a rich political education.

I think we've won the argument that taking it to the next level […] is now at the top of the agenda

This was the fertile soil from which Greening's enthusiasm for social mobility could grow. She watched her father, an intelligent but uneducated man, lose his job and felt a deep sense of injustice that some people are born into a situation with fewer opportunities. For Greening, social mobility was not just an abstract theory that interested him, but something that was rooted in his lived experience.

Greening never had great political ambitions, because no one in my family was ever involved in politics. […] it just wasn't something people like us did. We watched the news; others were involved in politics. She remarks how crazy the idea that she would ever sit at the Cabinet table would have seemed to her and her family when she was young. That was never a thought that crossed her mind, and she jokes that it stood in stark contrast to a certain man called Boris Johnson who sat across from her at the Cabinet table and wanted to be king of the world since he was little. According to Greening, the starting point determines what you think you can achieve.

But Greening took advantage of the opportunities afforded to him and attended the University of Southampton as the first in his family to go to university. Yet Greening felt no attraction to politics. It seems to me that greening almost naturally flowed into politics. Little by little, she fell under the spell, starting by handing out leaflets, then becoming a councillor, an MP, then becoming one of Britain's most prominent politicians. In this way, Greening is a model example of what social mobility can bring. Social mobility has defined my own life, as she sums it up.

When I speak with politicians, I always ask them how they acquire the skills needed to become a good MP. There is no comparable job, so how do you become an effective MP? Most of the time, it's just common sense. Being efficient and, I think, dealing with people who contact you in a way that you would want your own family to be treated. Here again, Greening's grounding in lived experience is clear. She thinks in terms of the impact of politics on people here and now, rather than in terms of dreaming up ideas. Regardless of what you think of her and her party's approach to issues, at least her approach is grounded in a genuine desire to help people.

Rotherham and Putney (former Greenings constituency) are two very different places, in my opinion, and I wonder how they managed that. To my surprise, both communities were disconnected from opportunities, but in different ways. […] They have a lot more in common than they thought, and I remember thinking that I don't really have to be a different person when I'm in Putney when I go to Rotherham and that's because I fits in both places.

Greening enjoyed representing Putney, and it was a springboard for higher office. She held roles in the shadow cabinet before moving on to positions such as secretary of state for transport, then international development and finally education. Her proudest achievement comes from her educational background. We place social mobility at the heart of the mission and purpose of the department and I think what we are proud of is that we have won the argument that the race to the top […] is now at the top of the agenda and this is basically what I wanted to achieve. Once again, it is social mobility that concerns her. She also takes pride in working out the logistics of running the 2012 Olympics and its response to Ebola.

Social mobility has not always been a priority. I remember being in a debate in Parliament in maybe 2018 and it was about social mobility, and it was in the House of Commons, and there were literally only four or five Conservative MPs, almost no Labor , and I remember. I think this is one of the most fundamental challenges facing Britain. Whether people have access to opportunities depends largely on their circumstances and starting point in life. I didn't understand why the room wasn't full. So my mission was to put this issue at the top of the agenda and I think I have done that. This is perhaps, in Greenings' eyes, the crowning achievement of his political career, because leveling up is at the heart of the political debate in this country. Today, it is not the concern of a few MPs here and there, but it is one of the most important subjects of the day. Greening has played a big role in this process.

Greening is also known as a leading opponent of Brexit and was among Tory MPs who had the whip stripped after opposing Boris Johnson on Brexit and Greening became an independent MP.

The history student in me jumped for joy when she mentioned her fascination with history and how, during Brexit, she became interested in the major turning points of the past: the English Civil War, the French Revolution, the American Civil War and soon. For her, these were times when nations took one of two clear paths. And so, Greening found it to be interesting background reading.

Getting kicked out of a party around which Greening had built his career must have been difficult. But Greening is adamant that she did the right thing, particularly as a representative of the voters of Putney. My job as an MP is to represent my community […] My [constituency] was really clearly Stay Focused. And my job was to represent them on probably the most important national strategic issue facing Britain. For her, my choice was very simple, so she did it and she accepts that the party was going in a different direction.

I think there can only be one guiding principle: equality of opportunity.

But Brexit is over, Greening emphasizes, and the Conservatives must find a way forward. Once again, Greening returns to the next level, to make his final point of the interview. Leveling up needs to remain at the heart of the message, and that was also the case beyond the Brexit period, in a way, so the big question facing the party is what that principle is director and this guiding mission now, and I think there really can only be one. guiding principle and that is equality of opportunity.

It’s clear that Greening found and pursued a passion to get to the next level. After leaving Parliament in 2019, she continued to campaign for social mobility, for example hosting the podcast Fit For Purpose, which examines how business can improve Britain.

Soon we are enjoying a delicious steak, before Greenings' speech to the Union. Throughout my stay with Greening, I found her to be very kind and interested in Durham and the newspaper (she even brought home an old copy of the Palatinate that I brought!). Driven by a vision for the country, the rise will continue to define his political legacy, just as it has defined his life.

Image: Chris McAndrew via Wikimedia Commons