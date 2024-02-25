The shadow of the Pakistani army looms large amid rigged elections





“Everywhere else in the world, elections help solve problems; in Pakistan, they seem to create them.” Although the late Henry Kissinger made this prescient comment in the context of the 1970 elections in Pakistan, it is just as relevant fifty years later.

The 1970 elections were historic for several reasons. These elections were free and fair, perhaps the only elections of their kind in Pakistan. If they were, it was not because General Yahya Khan had any love for democracy. Rather, it was because intelligence reports indicated a hung assembly allowing Yahya Khan to dominate politics without any manipulation. In the event, the reports were woefully wrong and free and fair elections led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The lesson the army learned was that free and fair elections should never be held again; rather, it is necessary to resort to political engineering to obtain a verdict which allows it to guide the bloodied civilians and does not lead to a new rupture.

Since then, every election in Pakistan has been rigged, some more than others. Until recent elections, the 2018 election that brought Imran Khan to power was considered the most rigged.

The two positive things about the recent elections are that, despite months of skepticism, they took place as planned and were generally peaceful. The positives end there. The result was inconclusive, with the mandate fractured by allegations of voter fraud and voter fraud.

The divided mandate and a hung parliament made a coalition government inevitable, but forming it was a formidable task. Following turbulent political negotiations, a coalition government comprising the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People's Party, brought together by the military, took shape. Such a government is unlikely to be stable. On the one hand, tarnished election results will undermine the credibility and legitimacy of the government. The coalition, made up of disparate parties, then risks taking different directions. How long it will last is anyone's guess, but after tinkering with it, the army would like to ensure that it remains united for at least a year or two, lest its collapse open the door for Imran Khan .

The new government will face several major challenges, the most important being the economy, which is in intensive care. Negotiating a new program with the IMF will be the first thing to do since the existing Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) ends in March. This is an urgent requirement to enable Pakistan to meet its heavy external debt obligations. Unless the IMF agrees to bail it out, Pakistan's finances could collapse, leading to default on its international payments and the attendant consequences. A coalition government whose legitimacy is in question, however, will struggle to undertake the broad structural economic reforms that Pakistan desperately needs and the IMF will dictate that it dig itself out of the doldrums in which it finds itself.

Although an IMF package is inevitable, both the PMLN and PPP know what damage the IMF's strict conditions would do to their support base. If they don't want to face serious public backlash, they will have to think and act outside the box. The status quo risks pushing them into oblivion.

Imran Khan is unlikely to accept rigged elections without doing anything. His supporters, who have already taken to the streets to protest against the manipulations, will undoubtedly intensify them as soon as the national and provincial assemblies are constituted and the governments are formed. Although he is behind bars, Imran Khan's ability to incite his supporters to protest is well known and they could paralyze the functioning of the government, both on the streets and in the assemblies.

If the protests are disruptive and evidence of manipulation in several constituencies emerges, such as the Rawalpindi commissioner's confession, what will happen then? The options could be a recount of votes which could allow the PTI to gain strength while a new election is a possibility, but distant.

Where do the election results leave the military? Analysts quickly concluded that the results revealed the limits of its “political engineering” since PTI independents became the largest group.

Led by General Asim Munir, the army had clearly decided that it would neither forget nor forgive the damage caused by Imran Khan and his supporters on May 9, 2023, nor would it leave him unscathed. The army undoubtedly hoped that denying the PTI its electoral symbol and sidelining many of its leaders would have a decisive impact on the verdict.

That this was not the case would have surprised the army. However, the military has decades of institutional memory on how to achieve the desired outcome. He makes three-level rigs. The first is pre-election manipulation where, instead of ensuring a level playing field, the electoral process tilts in favor of the party of choice. The second level occurs during the election, when in the selected constituencies, the candidates are likely to lose or win. The third and final level is that of post-electoral engineering, when some of the elected officials are led to change their loyalties. What ultimately matters is the end result: a weak coalition government, dependent on the military to hold it together. This is euphemistically described as being on the same wavelength. The Army has certainly achieved this. What it failed to do was erode Imran Khan's political popularity.

Despite this, the military is unlikely to take a back seat. On the contrary, its role in politics will likely increase, given the coalition's dependence on it.

Even though the elections are done and dusted, imperfect as they may be, once the dust settles, what should worry the people is that neither the civilians nor the army seem to have a plan to bring Pakistan back from the brink from the abyss. As one scribe wrote in Dawn: “It’s time to worry. Really worried about Pakistan. »

(Tilak Devasher is an author and member of the National Security Advisory Council. The views expressed here are personal).

(Published February 24, 2024, 11:17 PM IST)

