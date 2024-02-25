Trump wins South Carolina Republican primary, defeating Nikki Haley in his home state





Donald Trump easily defeated Nikki Haley in South Carolina's Republican runoff on Saturday, extending his winning streak as he heads toward a third straight presidential nomination and a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

The former president had been heavily favored to win the Southern state, despite his litany of criminal charges and Haley's status as a South Carolina native who won two terms as governor.

The big victory will bolster calls from Trump allies that Haley, his latest challenger, should withdraw from the race. But Haley, who appears to have exceeded expectations according to opinion polls, once again defiantly insisted that she would fight at least until Super Tuesday on March 5, when Republicans in 15 states and a U.S. territory will vote.

Trump won with 59.8% support to Haley's 39.5% with 99% of the expected votes counted, according to Edison Research. Before Saturday, statewide opinion polls gave Trump an average lead of 27.6 percentage points, according to the tracking site 538.

02:00

“Forty percent is not a small group,” Haley said, referring to her approximate share of the vote on Saturday. “There are a very large number of voters in our Republican primaries who say they want an alternative.”

Trump has now dominated the five elections so far in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the U.S. Virgin Islands and now Haley's home state, leaving her with no obvious path to the Republican nomination.

Trump delivered his victory speech in Columbia, the state capital just minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT), and did not mention Haley once, claiming the role of his party as he looked ahead to the November general election.

“I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now,” he said.

In recent days, Haley had particularly sharpened his attacks on Trump, questioning his mental acuity and warning voters that he would lose the general election to Biden.

But there is little evidence that a majority of Republican voters care about any standard-bearer other than Trump.

Immigration, which Trump made a key part of his election campaign, was the No. 1 issue for voters in Saturday's Republican primary, according to an Edison exit poll. Some 39% of voters cited this issue, compared to 33% who said the economy was their top concern.

03:23

About 84% of voters said the economy was neither good nor bad, highlighting a major potential weakness for Biden in the November general election.

But once again, the exit polls also highlighted Trump's own vulnerabilities. Nearly a third of voters said Saturday that he would be unfit to serve as president if convicted of a crime.

Trump's first criminal trial is scheduled to begin March 25 in New York. He is accused in this case of falsifying business documents in order to conceal secret payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He faces three other sets of charges, including a federal indictment for conspiring to overturn Biden's 2020 victory. Trump has pleaded not guilty in each case and has claimed, without any evidence, that the charges stemmed from Democratic plot to derail his campaign.

“A 20-point loss is better than a 30-point loss, but it's still another blowout loss,” said Adolphus Belk, a political science professor at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. . “That said, Haley performed well with the type of voters a Republican presidential candidate needs to win over in November: moderates and independents in particular.”

“My ultimate and absolute revenge”

Trump and Biden have already begun looking ahead to November, with the president calling Trump a mortal threat to the republic.

Before flying to South Carolina to watch the primary results on Saturday, Trump addressed a gathering of conservative activists near Washington in a 90-minute speech that painted a grim picture of an America in decline under Biden.

He said that if he defeats Biden in the November 5 general election, it would represent a “day of reckoning” for the United States and “my ultimate and absolute revenge.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy emerged as frontrunners for Trump's vice presidential pick, according to a poll of activists at the conservative conference. They each received 15% support.

Haley, whose foreign policy credentials are at the center of her campaign, has focused in recent days on Trump's stance on Russia following the death of Alexei Navalny, the country's top leader. opposition in this country.

She criticized Trump for waiting days before commenting on Navalny's death and then failing to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also condemned Trump's recent remarks that he would not defend NATO allies against a Russian attack if he believed they had not spent enough on defense.

Haley had hoped that South Carolina's “open” primaries, which allow registered voters to cast ballots, would drive voter turnout among independents and even some Democrats determined to stop Trump.

But Edison's exit poll data showed that just 21% of voters considered themselves moderate or liberal, barely more than the 19% who said the same in the party's 2016 primary.

Kelli Poindexter, a Democrat and transcriber living in Columbia, voted for Haley “simply to, perhaps, undo one of Donald Trump's votes.”

“I think he’s dangerous,” Poindexter said. “I think he poses a threat. And if the Democrats come out and give Nikki a vote, that takes a vote away from her.”

But Kevin Marsh, a 59-year-old Republican and truck driver who also lives in Columbia, said he voted for Trump on Saturday because he trusted him more than Haley.

“She’s quite a globalist and I just can’t support that,” Marsh said.

(Reuters)

