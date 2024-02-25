Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress

“The full force of Congress was used to move one family forward,” he said.

Devbhumi Dwarka:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the opposition Congress, saying all its strength was being used to ensure the progress of a single family. All kinds of scams were taking place during the Congress regime, PM Modi said, adding that his government had put an end to all such things in the last 10 years.

Congress had neither the will nor the intention to provide amenities to people, he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various projects in Dwarka, including India's longest cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka here in Gujarat.

“Those who ruled the country for a long time did not have the will, intention and dedication to provide amenities to the people,” PM Modi said.

“The entire force of Congress was used to advance one family. If everything had to be done just for one family, how would building the country be remembered? All its (Congress's) energy was focused on how to running the government for five years and how to hide the scams,” PM Modi said.

The Congress may place India's economy at 11th place because the party does not have the capacity to realize the big dreams of the people of a vast nation, PM Modi said.

His government's commitment to ending all scams has resulted in the country's progress and the creation of major infrastructure such as the longest cable-stayed bridge connecting Beyt Okha to the Okha mainland, the Prime Minister highlighted.

“Sudarshan Setu” features a unique design, with a path adorned with verses from Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides.

Regarding the 'Sudarshan Setu', the Prime Minister said that he had laid the foundation stone of this bridge six years ago and inaugurated it today.

“This is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

When the economy was small, it did not have the capacity to realize the big dreams of a vast nation, he said, adding that the little budget earmarked for infrastructure was plundered through scams.

When it was time to improve telecommunications infrastructure, Congress created the 2G scam and when it was time to strengthen sports infrastructure, Congress created the Commonwealth scam, the Prime Minister said minister.

When it came time to strengthen defense infrastructure, Congress indulged in the helicopter and submarine scam, he added: “Congress can only betray all the needs of the country. In 2014, when you all blessed me and sent me to Delhi, I “I had promised you all that I will not let the country be looted. The scams worth thousands of crores that were happening in the “era of Congress have all been stopped,” he said.

Over the last ten years, his government has made the country's economy the fifth largest economy in the world and as a result, such grand and divine constructions are taking place everywhere, creating “the new image of new India”, did he declare.

The Sea Bridge (Atal Setu) in Mumbai, the Chenab River (Rail) Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the Vertical Lift Bridge under construction in Tamil Nadu and a river bridge in Assam are examples of such mega projects, he pointed out.

The Prime Minister said he was lucky to have the opportunity to inaugurate the bridge for which he had laid the foundation stone six years ago.

“The bridge will connect the island of Beyt Dwarka with the mainland of Okha and will add to the beauty of the place. Everything that was dreamed of and the foundation stone of which was laid has come true. This is Modi's guarantee, a servant of the public,” he said. .

The 'Sudarshan Setu' is not just another bridge but an engineering marvel that will reduce the dependence of tourists and pilgrims on ferries.

“Modern connectivity is a way to build a prosperous and strong nation,” the Prime Minister reiterated.

As Gujarat chief minister, he had presented the idea of ​​such a bridge before the (Congress-led) Center several times, but the latter never paid heed to it, PM Modi said .

Stating that several tourist and pilgrimage sites in Gujarat had been improved, making them favored places for international tourists, he asked people to ensure cleanliness of Dwarka for tourists.

Out of 85 lakh tourists who visited India, a fifth visited Gujarat.

“Till August last year, 15.5 lakh tourists visited Gujarat. The e-visa system for international tourists has helped Gujarat and created new opportunities for employment and self-employment,” did he declare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)