Biden or Trump, the hawkish economic approach towards China will intensify | Afp

Shifting from tariffs and heavy-handed tactics to technology curbs and investment curbs, U.S. policy toward China has become more focused under President Joe Biden — although it remains hardline.

Despite differences between Democrats and Republicans, analysts expect Washington's approach to Beijing to only get tougher whether Biden or former President Donald Trump wins another term in the House White.

“I think the direction of pressure in Washington is absolutely going in one direction, which is more hawkish,” said Joshua Meltzer, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Biden has already largely maintained Trump-era tariffs, implemented export control restrictions to restrict Beijing's ability to buy and manufacture certain high-end chips, and unveiled an order to limit investment to abroad to China.

Authorities are also seeking to boost autonomy in key areas, including clean energy supply chains, while new measures are expected around data flows.

Meltzer told AFP: “There is pressure from Congress right now to do more.”

– Politics, not partisan split –

With citizens' concerns about trade, business and manufacturing cutting across party lines, the preferred degree of toughness on China tends to be a policy rather than a partisan divide, Jamieson Greer said. partner in the law firm of King & Spalding.

Greer, former chief of staff to the U.S. Trade Representative during the Trump administration, believes there are two camps in Washington.

Some view China as an existential threat to the economy, national security, or both, thus warranting strong and broad protective measures.

The other is cautious about overestimating the Chinese threat and worries about imposing strict trade and economic measures.

But both groups are taking on the risks associated with China – a shift that became evident nearly a decade ago.

“This gained momentum during the 2016 presidential election cycle, when candidate Donald Trump became very, very vocal on trade issues and on China in particular,” Greer said.

Trump expressed something that many people “agreed with on both sides of the aisle” but were not willing to say out loud, he added.

– Different policies –

But experts agree that a second Biden or Trump administration would diverge on its policies.

The Biden administration does not expect to “reach an agreement with China, where they would make these major reforms and changes,” Meltzer said.

“It's really about how do we adapt to the Chinese reality? How do we bring in allies?”

There is also a “notion of risk reduction from a security perspective,” he added.

But the Trump administration favored using U.S. influence to negotiate a deal that would change China's behavior, Meltzer said, referring to the Phase 1 trade deal, which resulted in a truce in the escalation of the tariff war.

If Trump is elected, some expect higher tariffs on China, given his proposed levies of more than 60% on Chinese goods.

This decision could lead to Chinese retaliation, thereby blocking trade between the world's two largest economies.

“I think we would see a lot more rollback of tariffs, I think we would also see a lot less cooperation with allies,” Meltzer said. “The United States would be more isolated on some of these issues.”

Biden has shown a willingness to maintain existing measures toward China while being tight and focused on future measures, and that is unlikely to change, Greer added.

A second Biden administration could also seek cooperation with China on issues such as climate and have greater room to engage – given reduced pressure on Beijing to deflect criticism of Trump, analysts say.

– Domestic policies –

Ongoing efforts to maintain America's lead in technology will likely continue regardless of who wins the election.

But a Trump administration could show less support for reshoring advanced semiconductor manufacturing through initiatives like the CHIPS Act, or for major investments in reshoring electric vehicles and other mineral supply chains criticism, said Paul Triolo, associate partner for China at Albright Stonebridge Group.

But he added: “It is likely that whoever wins in November, the US administration will continue to implement existing technology controls and expand controls to other technology sectors.”

These include biotechnology, electric and intelligent vehicles.

Last month, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned that electric vehicles made in China pose security risks, given the large amounts of data collected.

Washington would also likely tighten restrictions on transfers of certain types of data to companies and organizations in China, Triolo said.

bys/acb