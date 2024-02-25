How did we end up with Trump again?





Not long ago, Donald Trump seemed finished. After the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the repeal of Roe v. Wade and a poor Republican performance in the 2022 midterms, the GOP seemed eager to part ways with the former president. The post-Trump era would have begun.

Barely a week after the midterms, he entered the 2024 race, announcing his candidacy to a room of bored-looking hangers-on. Even his children weren't there. Security had to lock people in to keep them from leaving during his meandering speech.

Now, thanks to Trump's dominant performance in South Carolina, the Republican primary is all but over. Trump's margin was so comfortable that the Associated Press called the race as soon as polls closed. How did we get here? How did Trump go from historically weak to unassailable?

I talk with Republican primary voters in focus groups every week, and through these conversations I've learned that the answer has as much to do with Trump's party and its potential competitors as it does with Trump himself. Most Republican leaders have profoundly misread their base right now.

The other candidates hoped they could defeat Trump while accepting his behavior and making excuses for his criminality. They even said they would support his re-election. In doing so, they established a structure for Republican voters to return to Trump, virtually guaranteeing his ascension.

My focus groups over the past few years can be seen as a travelogue through the Republicans' journey to Trump. Three key themes emerged that help explain why Trump's opponents have failed to gain traction.

First, you can't beat something with nothing. The Republican camp offered nothing new to voters.

Nikki Haley and Mike Pence present themselves as avatars of the pre-Trump GOP. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have done their best to emulate Trump, presenting themselves as younger, more competent stewards of the same MAGA agenda. None of them offered a viable alternative to Trump; instead, they spent their resources trying not to anger his supporters.

But Republican voters don't want Reagan's Republicanism. Old-school conservatives may yearn for a return to balanced budgets, personal responsibility, and American leadership in the world (guilty). But a larger share of Republican voters prefer an isolationist foreign policy and candidates who promise to punish their domestic enemies.

The federal government, both parties, the elites want everything to go back to the way it was before Trump was elected, said Bret, who voted twice for Trump in Georgia. And that would be a bad direction, in my opinion.

And voters aren't interested in Trump-lite when they can have the real thing. Trump's supporters see him as a leader willing to fight for them. No other candidate has proven he can do this better than Trump.

We need a man strong as hell, a brick house, Fred, a two-time Trump voter in South Carolina, said in May 2023. That's the man.

Larry, a Republican from Iowa, called Trump a disruptor. In the business world, you bring a disruptive element when everyone is stuck in groupthink. That's what I hired him for: to blow things up.

Compare that with how Republican voters viewed his opponents. If you want to be president, you have to be hated by half the country, said Dakota, a two-time Trump voter in Iowa, adding of Nikki Haley: I don't think she can do it.

Does it feel like he just gave up? Ashley, another Iowa Republican, asked about DeSantis before he withdrew from the race.

Pence, Chris Christie and the other hikers faced much worse criticism. I don't know if anyone would vote for him, just his family at this point, Justin, a two-time Trump voter in Texas, said of Pence. I think he alienated everyone.

Second theme: Trump's competitors have refused to attack him on his 91 charges, despite voters expressing serious concerns about them. Instead, most of them (with the honorable exceptions of Christie and Asa Hutchinson) actively defended Trump.

DeSantis called the accusations the criminalization of politics. Haley said the charges are more about revenge than justice. And Ramaswamy promised to pardon Trump on day one.

When Haley began attacking Trump in recent weeks, it was already too late. She may call him diminished, deranged, weak in the knees and incredibly reckless, but voters saw her raise her hand six months ago when asked if she would support him if he became the nominee.

If Trump's primary opponents weren't going to uphold their indictments against him, why should GOP voters? It's a witch hunt, Dennis, a two-time Trump voter in Michigan, said of the accusations. The Justice Department and the state prosecutors handling the cases are terrified of Trump, for some reason, because they're afraid he'll run and win.

Finally, Trump began to be considered electable. That represents a significant change from last year, when voters worried about Trump's ability to beat President Joe Biden in a rematch.

In February 2023, Isaac, a Pennsylvania Republican, said of Trump: I just feel like he's unelectable. I think you could put him up there against damn Donald Duck and Donald Duck will come out on top. It just bothers too many people.

But as they looked more closely at the alternatives and came to believe that Biden was too frail, weak and senile to be competitive in the general election, GOP voters rallied around.

I'm convinced he's in the final stages of dementia, Clifton, an Iowa Republican, said of Biden. I mean, yeah, he beats an asshole and he has no filter and he says stupid things, but that doesn't matter.

These voters have come to believe that the election is a choice between senility and recklessness. And they decided they preferred the latter.

The rise and fall of DeSantiss is the clearest demonstration of how we got here. For a time, he seemed to be the biggest threat to Trump, leveraging culture war issues to strengthen the base while projecting an image of being, as one voter told me, Trump not on steroids .

He sent refugees to Marthas Vineyard, took on Disney, banned books and the rank and file loved him for it. For the most part, from what I've heard, he's doing a good job in Florida, Chris, a Republican voter in Illinois, said in March 2023. He stands for many of the same values ​​that I think .

But over time, DeSantiss' star began to fade. The more campaigning he did and the more voters were exposed to him, the less they liked what they saw.

I think he was a strong candidate before he was actually a candidate, said Fred, who voted twice for Trump in New Hampshire in December 2023. He cited the things he did in Florida and how point he won his last gubernatorial election. But now, he says, I think he's become a little too interested in social issues.

By the time DeSantis dropped out, skepticism had turned to contempt among the Republican voters I spoke with. Sean, a two-time Trump voter in New Hampshire, put it succinctly last month: He has a punchy face, and I just don't like him.

This time last year, DeSantis had a real chance to consolidate the faction of the GOP that left Trump while making inroads with the Trump maybes, each of whom makes up about a third of the party. Instead, he tried to fight the former president for his still-Trump base, an effort doomed to failure. He failed to gain traction with still-Trumpers and he alienated those who transitioned from Trumpers. It was a desperate strategy for a flawed candidate.

Haley could hold on for a few more weeks, even though she has virtually no chance of beating Trump outright. Her only real motivation to stay in the race is to be the last person standing in case she is imprisoned or suffers a major health issue. Barring either of these scenarios, Trump's path to the nomination is clear.

This outcome was not inevitable; Trump was beatable. His opponents had real opportunities to cut off his support, but they wasted them.

The reason is simple: Republican elites do not understand their voters. They spent eight years making excuses for Trump and supporting him at every turn, sending a clear signal that this is his party. They spent nearly a decade saying he was a persecuted martyr and the greatest president in history. It's frightening, but not surprising, that their voters think he's the only man up to the task.

