Prabowo-Gibran continues Jokowi-era sharia economic agenda





Bisnis.comBANDUNG — Commander of the National Campaign Team (TKN) Fanta Prabowo-Gibran Muhammad Arief Rosyid Hasan emphasized that Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka will continue the Sharia economic development agenda of President Joko Widodo's era to achieve the vision of advanced Indonesia. He said this because the economic potential of Sharia law in Indonesia reaches around IDR 4 trillion. However, only about 10% of this potential has been maximized, although investments in the Islamic economic and financial sector are the most promising. “Because it turns out that there are still 90 percent, or about IDR 3.6 trillion, that have not been optimized. “So there is huge potential in fashion, real estate and then in Ziswaf, and in the banking sector, one of the biggest that is now advanced is BSI, God willing, after Bank Muamalat and BTN Syariah ” said Arief during the inauguration of the Merial Syariah boutique. Hotel, quoted Sunday (25/2/2024). As a result, the General President of PB HMI for the period 2013-2015 said that the vision of Advanced Indonesia could not be realized if the Sharia economy and finance did not develop rapidly. He said Indonesia's economic growth could be 6 to 7 percent and he hopes to reach 10 percent. Furthermore, Indonesia's per capita income is currently still US$4,580, and to become a developed country, it needs to triple to US$13,000. “We will not succeed if sharia economics and finance do not play an important role. For what? “Because 87 percent of Indonesia’s population is Muslim,” Arief said. Therefore, Arief emphasized the importance of developing the economic activities of companies in the Sharia economic sector. Because, Arief said, Sharia economics and finance have great potential in the present and the future. “The Sharia financial economic sector has great potential not only in the future but also at present, because banks are growing, it is the same as the government, in the future, of course, affirmations from the government are necessary,” he said. . Check out other news and articles at Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20240225/9/1743881/tkn-prabowo-gibran-lanjutkan-program-ekonomi-syariah-era-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos