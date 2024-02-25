PM Modi says there will be no telecast of 'Mann ki Baat' for 3 months





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his monthly show 'Mann Ki Baat' will not be telecast for the next three months as per political ethos ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the show's 110th episode, he asked new voters to vote in record numbers in the election and said their first vote should be cast for the country. With general elections expected in April-May, he said it was possible that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would be implemented in March as was the case in 2019, a reference to the expected announcement of the election schedule next month. . The Electoral Commission's MCC guidelines ask governments not to use official events or publicly funded platforms for anything that could be seen to give publicity or political advantage to the ruling party. The Prime Minister said being kept away from the government's shadow during its 110 episodes was a great success of the program and asserted that the show was dedicated to strength and achievements collectives of the country. “It is an agenda of the people, for the people and by the people,” Modi said. “However, as per political ethics, 'Mann ki Baat' will not be telecast for the next three months, during this time of Lok Sabha elections,” he said. “When we meet next time, it will be the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat',” Modi added, emphasizing the auspiciousness associated with the number. What's better than that, he said. The Prime Minister has often expressed confidence in his ability to retain power during the elections. The program was also postponed ahead of the 2019 general elections. Modi also appealed to new voters to vote in record numbers, saying the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of their aspirations. Citizens can vote after the age of 18. Youth should not only participate in political activities but also stay abreast of debates and discussions during this period, Modi said. “You must keep in mind that your first vote must be for the country,” he said, urging influencers and other prominent figures to motivate new voters. The Election Commission, he said, had launched a campaign 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye', urging new voters to use their franchise in maximum numbers. The greater the participation of young voters in the electoral process, the more beneficial the consequences will be for the country, the Prime Minister said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/india/2024/02/25/prime-minister-narendra-modi-mann-ki-baat-brocast-shelved-for-three-months.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos