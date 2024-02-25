Editorial: Cynical attacks on the peace movement fuel blatant racism

The weekend's explosion of Islamophobia shows exactly how dangerous the cynical smears against the peace movement are.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle may not have intended to add fuel to the fire of racism when he cited the safety of MPs as a reason for upending parliamentary procedure last week.

Facing furious MPs and growing demands to resign, he sought an explanation to counter accusations he had given in to Keir Starmer's threats. But his attempt to save face came at the cost of smearing the millions of people who demonstrated for a ceasefire in Gaza as thugs and bullies.

This sparked a carnival of reactions. Labor defector John Woodcock (now Lord Walney, having been knighted for betraying his party by campaigning for Boris Johnson in 2019) wants to use it to ban protesters from approaching places where political power is exercised, not only Parliament, but even council offices. .

Conservatives turned Hoyle's excuse against him, not disputing the entirely mythical threat from protesters he cited, but claiming that by admitting it he surrendered to extremism.

These words from the Prime Minister gave the green light to the ridiculous and racist claims we have seen since.

Suella Bravermans claims that Islamists are in charge is irresponsible nonsense. Political Islam has no political significance in Britain: it simply does not exist on any significant scale.

Braverman continues his attempt to ban peace marches, even though the demand for a ceasefire in Gaza has majority support in Britain and indeed around the world, where Britain and The United States found itself shamefully isolated this month as the only country not to support a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council.

Lee Anderson, under the guise of moderating Braverman's claims (I don't really believe the Islamists have taken over our country), actually went further (they have taken over our country). [Sadiq] Khan He actually gave our capital to his friends.)

Leftists will be incredulous that the peace protesters are Khan's friends. The Mayor of London is not a socialist and enthusiastically joined in the vilification of Jeremy Corbyn when he led the Labor Party.

But Anderson's subtext is clear: Palestinians are Muslims (not all are, of course, but nuance is not Anderson's strong suit), people who march for justice for Palestinians must therefore being controlled by Muslims, the big marches in London were not banned, and that must be because its mayor is Muslim.

This is incendiary stuff. British authorities are so shaken that they have repeatedly misrepresented protests in solidarity with Palestine: the attempt to ban the huge Armistice Day demonstration was based on an unfounded claim that it posed a threat to the Cenotaph (which the fascist thugs annoyed by Braverman's propaganda actually did).

The Metropolitan Police delayed the start of London's latest major protest by an hour with outrageous claims it posed a threat to a bar mitzvah taking place at a synagogue near the road. His public tweet about it somewhat undermined his claim to care about the security of the events.

Not only is this aimed at poisoning relations between the Muslim and Jewish communities, but it is now degenerating into open racism portraying Muslims as a threat to democracy. Labor might deplore Anderson's comments, but Starmer's role in last week's parliamentary entanglements means they share responsibility for the eruption of gutter politics.

Standards of living are falling and public services are collapsing. There is fertile ground for a politics of grievance and resentment and the conservative right is willing to flirt with fascists if it avoids a class confrontation over who owns and controls this country.

The left, taking inspiration from the massive, multicultural protests in Gaza, which include a large and growing Jewish bloc, must expose the lies, denounce attacks on our rights to protest as the real threat to democracy, and unite people of all faiths and races in a popular counterattack.