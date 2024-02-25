Politics
Editorial: Cynical attacks on the peace movement fuel blatant racism
The weekend's explosion of Islamophobia shows exactly how dangerous the cynical smears against the peace movement are.
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle may not have intended to add fuel to the fire of racism when he cited the safety of MPs as a reason for upending parliamentary procedure last week.
Facing furious MPs and growing demands to resign, he sought an explanation to counter accusations he had given in to Keir Starmer's threats. But his attempt to save face came at the cost of smearing the millions of people who demonstrated for a ceasefire in Gaza as thugs and bullies.
This sparked a carnival of reactions. Labor defector John Woodcock (now Lord Walney, having been knighted for betraying his party by campaigning for Boris Johnson in 2019) wants to use it to ban protesters from approaching places where political power is exercised, not only Parliament, but even council offices. .
Conservatives turned Hoyle's excuse against him, not disputing the entirely mythical threat from protesters he cited, but claiming that by admitting it he surrendered to extremism.
These words from the Prime Minister gave the green light to the ridiculous and racist claims we have seen since.
Suella Bravermans claims that Islamists are in charge is irresponsible nonsense. Political Islam has no political significance in Britain: it simply does not exist on any significant scale.
Braverman continues his attempt to ban peace marches, even though the demand for a ceasefire in Gaza has majority support in Britain and indeed around the world, where Britain and The United States found itself shamefully isolated this month as the only country not to support a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council.
Lee Anderson, under the guise of moderating Braverman's claims (I don't really believe the Islamists have taken over our country), actually went further (they have taken over our country). [Sadiq] Khan He actually gave our capital to his friends.)
Leftists will be incredulous that the peace protesters are Khan's friends. The Mayor of London is not a socialist and enthusiastically joined in the vilification of Jeremy Corbyn when he led the Labor Party.
But Anderson's subtext is clear: Palestinians are Muslims (not all are, of course, but nuance is not Anderson's strong suit), people who march for justice for Palestinians must therefore being controlled by Muslims, the big marches in London were not banned, and that must be because its mayor is Muslim.
This is incendiary stuff. British authorities are so shaken that they have repeatedly misrepresented protests in solidarity with Palestine: the attempt to ban the huge Armistice Day demonstration was based on an unfounded claim that it posed a threat to the Cenotaph (which the fascist thugs annoyed by Braverman's propaganda actually did).
The Metropolitan Police delayed the start of London's latest major protest by an hour with outrageous claims it posed a threat to a bar mitzvah taking place at a synagogue near the road. His public tweet about it somewhat undermined his claim to care about the security of the events.
Not only is this aimed at poisoning relations between the Muslim and Jewish communities, but it is now degenerating into open racism portraying Muslims as a threat to democracy. Labor might deplore Anderson's comments, but Starmer's role in last week's parliamentary entanglements means they share responsibility for the eruption of gutter politics.
Standards of living are falling and public services are collapsing. There is fertile ground for a politics of grievance and resentment and the conservative right is willing to flirt with fascists if it avoids a class confrontation over who owns and controls this country.
The left, taking inspiration from the massive, multicultural protests in Gaza, which include a large and growing Jewish bloc, must expose the lies, denounce attacks on our rights to protest as the real threat to democracy, and unite people of all faiths and races in a popular counterattack.
|
Sources
2/ https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/cynical-attacks-peace-movement-are-fuelling-brazen-racism
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump South Carolina Campaign Statement: Primary Ends Tonight – Live Updates
- President Erdogan says Trkiye defense industry is 'making history'
- Editorial: Cynical attacks on the peace movement fuel blatant racism
- Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham's ex dating her brother-in-law? | Entertainment
- China wins the women's title in the table tennis world for the sixth time in a row
- Jennifer Aniston wears a shimmering Céline dress with a thigh-high slit at the 2024 SAG Awards
- Google issues sudden deletion warning to Google Pay users
- Lindsey Graham made a splash at Trump's election night victory party
- Ahsan Iqbal criticizes Imran Khan for his letter to the IMF
- PM Modi says there will be no telecast of 'Mann ki Baat' for 3 months
- Prabowo-Gibran continues Jokowi-era sharia economic agenda
- US Army restores honor to black soldiers hanged in the South during the Jim Crow era