PM Modi dives into Arabian Sea for Dwarka Darshan, performs puja and sits in meditation | Watch the video





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday plunged into the depths of the Arabian Sea to pray at the underwater site where the ancient city of Dwarka is believed to have existed. Accompanied by Indian Navy divers, Prime Minister Modi also sat in meditation on the seabed and even offered peacock feathers. Prime Minister Modi is on his two-day visit to Gujarat which began on Saturday, February 24. During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gujarat, he inaugurated Sudarshan Setu and a number of development projects on Sunday. While diving underwater, PM Modi was accompanied by professional divers throughout the course. Instead of wearing full diving gear, PM Modi chose to go underwater in traditional attire with a diving helmet to pray at the site. Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to the ancient city of Dwarka by making an offering of peacock feathers, a symbolic tribute to Lord Krishna who founded the ancient city. While staying underwater, Prime Minister Modi prayed and also sat in cross-legged meditation on the sea floor while being helped by the navy divers. When Prime Minister Modi was greeted with warm applause by the experts on board after returning from underwater prayers. , he said, sahas se zyada shradha ki baat thi mere liye (For me, it was more about faith than courage).” Images of PM Modi praying at Dwarka underwater site After praying at the site, Prime Minister Modi also shared the images of himself underwater, wearing diving gear on social network X, formerly Twitter.

Praying in the water-immersed town of Dwarka was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient time of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official social media account wrote on X.

The city of Dwarka is known for its ancient connection with Lord Krishna. The city is also known as Karm Bhoomi of Lord Krishna, as he settled there after defeating his uncle Kansa in Mathura, according to Hindu mythology. The city is believed to have been submerged under the sea centuries ago after Lord Krishna left the Earth.

The city was also established as the capital of Saurashtra by the Aryans during the Puranaic. The city's Dwarkadhish temple, dedicated to Krishna, was built around 2,500 years ago, but was destroyed by the rulers of Mahmud Begada and later rebuilt in the 16th century.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, over the Arabian Sea, connecting the island of Beyt Dwarka to the mainland of Okha in the district from Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over 4150 crore in the city.

