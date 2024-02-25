Trump defeats Haley in South Carolina primary, extending sweep to early states





COLUMBIA, SC Donald Trump extended his early Republican primary victory with a decisive win in South Carolina on Saturday, comfortably defeating the state's former two-term governor, Nikki Haley, as he heads toward the nomination Republican.

The Associated Press projected Trump as the winner just after polls closed. The victory marks another successful performance by Trump, whom many in the party view as the presumptive nominee. It was a blow to Haley, who had outspent and outspent Trump in the state. And it was her fourth major defeat in a row, leaving some close to her pessimistic about the path ahead, even as she vowed to keep racing.

Trump spoke three minutes after polls closed Saturday, well before he usually does, and the small venue at the state fairgrounds was still half-empty. He was frustrated in New Hampshire when Haley appeared before him and declared the evening a success, and he was determined not to let her have the first word again, his advisers said.

I've never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now, Trump said, in an implicit dig at Haley. As for the November election, Trump added, I just wish we could do it quicker. He didn't mention Haley directly.

With about 63 percent of the vote counted, Trump came in first with about 61 percent of the vote, well ahead of Haley, with about 39 percent. Haley made a point of noting her total in a speech in which she vowed to keep moving forward.

I know 40 percent is not 50 percent, but I also know 40 percent is not a small group, Haley said Saturday night, as her supporters responded by chanting her name. They booed her when she congratulated Trump on his victory.

There are a large number of voters in our Republican primaries who say they want an alternative, Haley continued. I am not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Trump's victory was fueled by deep support from evangelical and rural voters, as well as the party's elected officials lined up evenly behind him. In a show of force, they flanked the stage with him Saturday night.

Despite a reputation for prone to low-and-dirty political fights, this year's South Carolina primary has been unusually sleepy, without viral advertising or explosive revelations. Haley's campaign and allied super PAC outspent Trump's campaign in the state by about $15 million to $1 million, according to media tracking data from AdImpact.

Nearly all of the state's elected leaders, including the governor, both senators, five congressmen, and many other state elected officials, got behind Trump early on and covered the state to help Trump, even though he was in the state much shorter than Haley.

Trump's campaign emphasized outreach through pastors, often touting the former president's record of appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case.

While many Republicans consider Haley's path to the nomination to be all but over, her campaign has said it plans to spend more than $1 million on ads in the 15 states that vote on March 5, known as the name of Super Tuesday. His team has planned visits to Michigan on Sunday and Monday, followed by visits to at least a half-dozen Super Tuesday states.

On the eve of South Carolina's Feb. 24 Republican primary, even voters in Nikki Haley's hometown of Bamberg are expecting a Trump victory. (Video: Adriana Usero, Michael Cadenhead, Anna Liss-Roy/The Washington Post)

Pressure for her to drop out increases after tonight, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump supporter, said of Haley. The Republicans have made their decision. It's Trump. You can talk as much as you want. They don't listen anymore.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, another Trump supporter, said he wouldn't ask Haley to drop out Saturday night, but that he expected Trump to get a big boost.

Trump's speech Saturday night was shorter and less forceful than his remarks in recent days. The most awkward moment of the evening came when the crowd loudly booed Graham, who Trump said was a little to the left of the others on stage. Even as Trump continued to defend Graham, telling the crowd he loved him, they kept booing him.

The crowd also booed South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick. Trump jokingly mocked Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) for not campaigning well for himself in the Republican presidential race, saying Scott was better as Trump's representative. But the crowd didn't boo Scott.

Trump kept a light schedule in the final days of the race compared to Haley, who outpaced him by more than 40 events and flooded the airways with television ads. His team has tried to deprive Haley of his attention, and several Trump advisers have said they hope to ignore him entirely after Saturday.

Instead of campaigning in the state on Saturday, Trump went to the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, where he spoke for 90 minutes without once mentioning Haley. Instead, eyeing a general election rematch with President Biden, Trump framed the campaign in apocalyptic terms, warning of economic collapse, crime and terrorism.

Our country is being destroyed, and the only thing standing in the way of its annihilation is me, he said. In many ways, we are living in hell right now.

Trump has further intensified his incendiary attacks on his political opponents, calling them sick, evil, Stalinists, executioners, thugs and tyrants, fascists, scoundrels and thieves. As he did in his two previous campaigns, he told his supporters not to accept an electoral defeat, claiming without evidence that any loss would be illegitimate.

November 5 will be our new Liberation Day, Trump said of this year's elections. But for the liars, cheats, fraudsters, censors and impostors who have commandeered our government, it will be judgment day. Success will be our revenge.

More than 6 in 10 Republican primary voters in South Carolina denied the legitimacy of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, according to a preliminary exit poll. That's similar to the share of Iowa caucus members who said Biden was not legitimately elected, but higher than the 51% who said the same in New Hampshire.

Nearly four in 10 Republican voters in the state said they most want a presidential candidate who fights for them, while another third said they want a candidate who shares their values, according to an early poll at the exit of the polls. Far fewer said it was very important that a candidate had the right temperament or ability to beat Biden.

Trump's team is eager to stop the primaries and root out remaining pockets of dissent within the party, as it prepares for an election battle with Biden while navigating a thicket of legal issues. Trump faces 91 criminal charges in four indictments and has appeared in court frequently.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she would resign after Saturday's vote, clearing the way for Trump's chosen successor, Michael Whatley of North Carolina. He will be joined by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair.

On Saturday, an RNC member proposed blocking the party from paying any candidate's legal fees and requiring the party to remain neutral until a candidate gathers enough delegates to be the nominee, sparking a rebuke from Trump's team.

The primary is over and it is the RNC's sole responsibility to defeat Joe Biden and win back the White House, Trump adviser Chris LaCivita said. Delay efforts that help Joe Biden destroy our nation. Republicans cannot stand by and allow this to happen.

Haley on Saturday criticized her choice of a family member to lead the RNC. I think having a family member running it, or a campaign manager being part of it, should not be admissible, and I hope that the people at the RNC know that they have the responsibility, the responsibility to recruit people from the RNC who “We're going to look out for the best interest of the entire Republican Party, not just one person,” she told reporters on Kiawah Island.

She also called Trump's remarks at a black conservative gala on Friday disgusting. At the event, Trump compared his criminal charges to Black Americans' experience of discrimination in the criminal justice system. “A lot of people said that’s why black people loved me, because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against,” Trump said. He added that when his mugshot was released in the Fulton County, Ga., case accusing him of interference in the 2020 election, Black people embraced it more than anyone else.

That's what happens when he triggers the teleprompter, Haley said. This is the offense that's going to happen every day from now on [and] the general election, which is why I keep saying Donald Trump can't win the general election.

Speaking in front of the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point in Charleston Friday evening, Haley delivered her final speech to voters focusing heavily on her record as governor and calling for a return to normalcy. She reiterated her familiar argument that the majority of Americans don't want a rematch between Trump and Biden, calling them two of the most hated politicians in America and presenting herself as the Republican candidate who could beat Biden in the general election.

You need a leader with moral clarity and knowing the difference between right and wrong, Haley said, highlighting Trump's comments on NATO and accusing him of emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin and to side with a dictator who kills his political opponents.

Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, told reporters Friday that she has infrastructure on the ground in states like Georgia and Washington that vote after Super Tuesday through the end of March. The Trump campaign projects he could win enough pledged delegates to secure the nomination by the end of the month.

Over the next 10 days, 21 more states and territories will speak, Haley said on Saturday. They have the right to a real choice, not Soviet-style elections with a single candidate. And I have a duty to give them this choice.

Wells reported from Charleston, SC Arnsdorf reported from Washington. Emily Guskin in Washington contributed to this report.

