Politics
Portrait of the LSI survey on the choice of leadership of Jokowi's supporters and why 3rd place was rewarded
Sunday February 25, 2024 – 7:47 p.m. WIB
The Indonesian Institute of Investigation (LSI) found that supporters of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chose the number two candidate duo Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 presidential election. Photo: Ricardo/JPNN. com
jpnn.comJAKARTA – The Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) discovered the fact that supporters of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chose the pair of number two candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 presidential election.
Based on a survey conducted by LSI from February 19 to 21, 2024, it was revealed that 66 percent of Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin voters who were not PDIP voters in the 2019 presidential election have decided to vote for Prabowo-Gibran in the 2024 presidential election.
“Jokowi-Maruf voters in 2019 migrated continuously until D-Day to Prabowo Subianto. So, currently, 66 percent of Jokowi-Ma'ruf voters who are not from PDIP voted 02,” said LSI Executive Director Djayadi Hanan in the online survey publication. Sunday (25/2).
Aside from Prabowo-Gibran, 23.5 percent of Jokowi's non-PDIP supporters voted for number one presidential and vice-presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin). Only 10.2 percent of Jokowi's non-PDIP supporters chose the number 3 candidate pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD.
“Some of Jokowi Ma'ruf's non-PDIP voters went to Anies, but not as many as the 02nd voters, which explains, among other things, why Anies emerged second winner. Ganjar continues to experience a drop in support among Jokowi- Ma’ruf voters who are not PDIP,” Djayadi said.
Not only did they fail to attract non-PDIP Jokowi supporters, but Ganjar-Mahfud also failed to win over Jokowi supporters who voted for the PDIP.
As many as 56 percent of Jokowi's PDIP supporters chose Ganjar or down compared to the survey before the day, or 63.3 percent.
Meanwhile, 36.9 percent of Jokowi's PDIP supporters voted for Prabowo-Gibran, up from 25.9 percent. Apart from this, 7 percent of Jokowi's supporters from the PDIP voted for Anies-Cak Imin.
