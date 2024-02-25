



At a meeting hosted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese State Council to mark this year's Spring Festival, Chinese President Xi Jinping () reviewed the achievements of the past year. Beautiful scenery on this side only (), he said of the global situation. The phrase comes from the poem Qing Ping Le () by the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong (), written when he lost power in 1934. It was full of the spirit of Ah-Q self-deception (). Was Xi unaware of this story, or was it a trap set by his aides? Originally, the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was scheduled to be held in the fall of last year. However, for the first time in 40 years, this did not happen. The plenary session which should have been held before its two annual sessions was also not the case. So what exactly was the cause of these cancellations? At the Beidaihe conference last year, former Chinese Vice President Zeng Qinghong () brought former Defense Minister Chi Haotian () to criticize Xi. Chi was the military officer who helped General Geng Biao (?) take control of the central media during the October 1976 coup, when the so-called Gang of Four was arrested. He later served as the first editor-in-chief of the Peoples Daily. The relationship between Chi and Geng made it difficult for Xi, who served as Geng's secretary for a time, to use Geng's name as a shield. Xi then launched a counterattack, which led to the mysterious death of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (), eliminating the potential threat of a Li succession. Since Xi has not yet dared to take action against Zeng, he should at least achieve something regarding his governance so that he can report on it at the third plenary session. Xi continued to hold far-left and blind views. Western countries have largely resisted him in the economic, diplomatic and military fields, so he can only abuse his power when it comes to the Hong Kong and Taiwan issues. Hong Kong has begun conducting a so-called consultation on Article 23 of the Basic Law, targeting hostile foreign forces. However, this completely ruined Hong Kong's efforts to pull itself back from the brink of financial disaster. There is also a censorship campaign in Hong Kong, which leads to the cancellation of some stage performances. For example, a friendly match between Inter Miami CF and the Hong Kong XI was originally considered the biggest sporting event of the year in Hong Kong. However, when Argentine striker Lionel Messi did not rejoin the match due to injury and failed to apologize, disappointed home fans demanded refunds, presumably viewing the soccer star as a force hostile foreigner who was deliberately trying to embarrass Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Chinese military aircraft harassed Taiwan and balloons continued to fly over the country during the Lunar New Year holiday. After an incident between the Taiwan Coast Guard and a Chinese speedboat in Kinmen, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said there were no prohibited or restricted waters between Kinmen and China's Xiamen. The Chinese coast guard even searched Taiwanese tourist boats in Kinmen waters. It shows beautiful scenery only on Taiwan side, that's why Xi is so jealous and hostile. Paul Lin is a political commentator. Translated by Eddy Chang

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2024/02/26/2003814079 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos