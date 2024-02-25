Politics
Donald Trump scores fourth straight primary victory in South Carolina, as he heads to…
February 25, 2024, 07:36 | Updated: February 25, 2024, 7:40 a.m.
Donald Trump took a step closer to the Republican nomination for his candidate in the 2024 US presidential election after winning the South Carolina primary.
Mr Trump, who served as president between 2016 and 2020, defeated Nikki Haley, his closest rival, in his home state, receiving 59.8% of the vote to 39.5%.
So far, he has won every contest for the Republican nomination, following previous victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Her latest victory has put pressure on Ms. Haley to withdraw from the race, making an electoral rematch between Mr. Trump and President Joe Biden increasingly inevitable.
But Ms. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, said she would not give up her education, despite the overwhelming odds against her.
Learn more: “My uncle is becoming more and more unbalanced”: democracy will be “over” if Donald Trump becomes president again, says his niece
Learn more: Boris Johnson says Donald Trump is 'exactly what the world needs' and 'would not abandon the Ukrainians'
She accused Mr. Trump, who is 77 and faces four indictments, of not being as mentally sharp as he was, and said he was distracted.
But the former president was optimistic after polls closed in South Carolina.
“I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now,” he said.
“You can party for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work.”
Mary Trump to Andrew Marr: Donald poses a risk to democracy around the world
Ms. Haley has failed to curb Mr. Trump's momentum in her home state, although she has held many more campaign events and claimed that indictments against the former president would hinder his candidacy for the White House.
She has pledged to stay in the race at least until the March 5 series of primaries, known as Super Tuesday.
» said Ms. Haley after her latest defeat. “I’m a woman of my word,” she said.
“I will not give up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”
The presidential election will take place on November 5. Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are already behaving as if they expected to clash.
Mr. Trump and his allies say Mr. Biden has weakened the United States and point to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Mr. Trump also repeatedly attacked Mr. Biden over high inflation at the start of the president's term and his handling of record migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Mr. Trump questioned, often in very personal terms, whether Mr. Biden, 81, was too old to serve a second term.
Mr Biden's team in turn highlighted Mr Trump, 77,'s own gaffes on the campaign trail.
Mr. Biden has stepped up his recent fundraising trips across the country and has increasingly attacked Mr. Trump directly.
He has called Mr. Trump and his Make America Great Again movement grave threats to the nation's founding principles, and the president's re-election campaign has recently focused most of its attention on Mr. Trump, suggesting he would use on the first day of a second presidency as a dictator and that he would tell Russia to attack NATO allies who fail to meet the alliance's defense spending obligations.
|
