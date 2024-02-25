President Erdogan speaks at rally in Sakarya





Turkish President and AKP Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a rally organized by his party at Democracy Square in Sakarya province on February 24. He discussed many issues, including developments in his country, the defense industry and Israel's occupation of Gaza. Speaking about Turkey's breakthroughs in the defense industry, Erdogan said: “Having the KAAN fighter jet, TCG Anadolu ship, Akinci, Kzlelma, ANKA, Atak, storm howitzers, Altay tank and various systems of missiles is for us a question of survival. » Highlighting the importance of their investments in the defense sector over the past 21 years, Erdogan stressed that these efforts yielded significant results in terms of strengthening security and increasing exports. He stressed that Turkey has now become a nation capable of meeting not only its own defense needs, but also those of friendly and fraternal nations. Erdogan added that last year, Turkey exported 230 different types of products to 185 countries, reaching a record export value of $5.5 billion. He emphasized that Sakarya has become one of the leading cities in this field. He stressed that while other countries may view these efforts as preferences, for Turkey it is imperative to excel in all areas. “Without our own strength and capabilities, neither international law nor our alliances, nor even the United Nations, whose impotence is recognized by all, can protect us from our adversaries. Our protection depends solely on our own resilience and resources. Otherwise, our adversaries won't even let us breathe in this region. » President Erdogan lamented that since October 7, nearly 30,000 innocent Palestinians, mainly children, women and civilians, have tragically lost their lives in Gaza, and more than 70,000 civilians have been injured. He criticized the UN's lack of response to the ongoing attacks in Gaza. Erdogan criticized the UN and Western powers for inaction over Israeli attacks on Gaza, saying: “Neither Western powers nor the UN Security Council have made any useful effort to prevent Israeli atrocities.” For 140 days, they did nothing but witness the crimes. against humanity committed by Israel. So much so that the UN Security Council is not even urgently calling for a ceasefire on Israel. Stating Turkey's goal of becoming a regional and global power, Erdogan stressed that this ambition is based on the development of infrastructure and services implemented across the country over the past 21 years. He stressed that every city and every corner of the country has benefited from these investments. Source: Writing

