Asif Ali Zardari | Return of the Survivor





In the bloody history of Pakistani politics, top leaders rarely emerge from prison unscathed. Deposed Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was imprisoned and hanged in Rawalpindi district jail. His daughter Benazir Bhutto was in prison and had to leave the country for treatment. She came back and was murdered. Imran Khan is currently in jail and only time will tell how his story will unfold.

But there is one leader who emerged stronger after several prison sentences, Asif Ali Zardari, the undisputed leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the current head of the Zardari-Bhutto dynasty.

With a little help from fate, Mr. Zardari, who spent 11 years in prison in the past, could become the country's next president as his party struck a deal with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ). , who will serve as Prime Minister. This is not the first time that Mr. Zardari's fortunes have changed radically. On a winter evening on December 27, 2007, an assassin's bullet ended the life of Benazir Bhutto. Within hours, Mr. Zardari, who was in Dubai at the time with their three children, Bilawal, Bakhtawar and Asifa, was on a flight to Pakistan.

Also read: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari | His mother's son

At a PPP central executive meeting in Naudero, Sindh, Mr. Zardari asked his son Bilawal to read out a political will of Benazir which declared that my husband Asif Ali Zardari would lead the party in her absence. Bilawal was too young, at 19, to inherit his inheritance and so Mr. Zardari would take the reins. No one had heard of such political will, not even Benazir's former secretary, Naheed Khan. Yet Mr. Zardari's rule was established over the PPP.

Mr. Zardari, a polo player from a family best known for owning Karachi's Bambino cinema, rose to national fame after his 1987 marriage to Benazir Bhutto, then a daughter of the country's east. The wedding was a memorable affair and was attended by political guests from different parts of South Asia and Europe.

Within months, the hands of fate would change the couple's lives when General Zia ul Haq's plane, Pak-1, mysteriously crashed in Bahawalpur, catapulting Benazir to her first term as Prime Minister. Benazir's first (1988-90) and second (1993-96) terms as Prime Minister were tumultuous as they coincided with the end of the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan, the end of the Cold War and the intensification of the Kashmir crisis and cross-border terrorism in Afghanistan. South Asia.

Two murders

In 1996, two murders took place and marked the course of the Bhutto-Zardari destinies. On September 20, Murtaza Bhutto, Benazir's older brother, was shot dead outside 70 Clifton, the residence where Zulfikar Ali Bhutto once lived. In the 1980s, the older brother had led an international terrorist organization called Al Zulfikar and lived for years in Syria and Libya, seeking revenge against General Zia. The youngest Bhutto, Shahnawaz, one of Al Zulfikar's top commanders, was reportedly assassinated in Nice, France, in 1985.

When Benazir became prime minister in 1988, Murtaza felt disinherited and developed a visceral dislike for his brother-in-law. On December 16, 1996, Mr. Zardari and Murtaza ended up flying on the same plane from Islamabad to Karachi. It was later reported that Murtaza's bodyguards continued to glare at Mr. Zardari throughout the flight. This experience terrified Mr. Zardari so much that instead of going home, he went to his father Hakim Ali Zardari's house for safety. Two days later, Mr. Zardari, also known as Mr. 10 percent due to corruption allegations, held a meeting with senior officials to complain about Murtaza, adding to the allegations of complicity in the murder of Murtaza.

These killings marked the beginning of the end of Benazir's second term, which was replaced by a caretaker government in November 1996, paving the way for the 1997 elections, after which Nawaz Sharif became prime minister. Mr. Zardari was first imprisoned in 1990 for corruption, then again after Benazir's second term, and was released in 2004. Mr. Zardari carved out a political niche for himself within the party, starting in 1990, when he was elected to the party. National Assembly (AN) for the first time. He contested and won in prison and his release was one of the major issues of the PPP under Benazir. He then became Minister of Investment after Benazir's return to power in 1993.

As Benazir returned to Pakistan after nearly six years in exile in October 2007, Mr Zardari instructed his staff to ensure her safety as she came under attack within hours of her arrival. The military government of General Pervez Musharraf blamed Baitullah Mehsud, leader of the Pakistani Taliban, for the attack, but evidence collected at the scene was reportedly erased by authorities, creating strong suspicions that the incident occurred on October 18, 2007. Zardari followed his wife on live television from Dubai and shouted orders to ensure her safety. She was downstairs in the specially prepared armored bus and therefore survived. On December 27, however, the assassins succeeded, prompting Mr. Zardari to assume the role of leader.

Mr. Zardari proved his survival instinct when he completed his five-year term as Pakistan's president. His tenure was rocked within months by the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and internal political tumults led by Imran Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Mr. Khan built his movement on the anti-American sentiment that has flourished in Pakistan due to drone attacks on the Taliban and al-Qaeda hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but Mr. Zardari has maintained a cautious silence on the question of American-Pakistani collaboration.

Backstage player

After his presidential term ended, Mr. Zardari engaged in behind-the-scenes negotiations to maintain party unity and presented himself as a veteran open to reconciliation. As Imran Khan's government ground to a halt after his rushed visit to Moscow on February 24, 2022, which coincided with the launch of Russia's military campaign against Ukraine, Mr. Zardari once again found the playing field open.

The 2024 election has been controversial and marred by dramatic allegations of rigging behind closed doors. However, Pakistani politics is no stranger to rigging and Mr. Zardari himself knows this better than anyone since the 1997 election, which brought Nawaz Sharif to power, was bitterly criticized by his party at the time for allegations of rigging. It remains to be seen whether Imran Khan, who is in prison, will concede defeat and allow the new coalition government to start afresh, addressing the many challenges facing Pakistan, including economic woes.

During the 2013 elections, former Information Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira asked the country to vote for reconciliation, thereby ending the war with the Pakistani Taliban. Pakistan's current security situation is precarious as it faces internal instability and deteriorating ties with the Taliban in Kabul and Iran, with whom they exchanged missiles in January. There is no doubt that in the new formation, Mr. Zardari will remain the biggest leader. But the challenges he faces could well be the toughest of his 33-year political career.

