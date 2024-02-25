Trump smashes Haley in South Carolina primary with eyes on Biden rematch | US Election News 2024





Former United States President Donald Trump scored another decisive victory in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries, defeating former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in his home state of South Carolina .

The Associated Press and other U.S. media outlets quickly declared Trump the winner of the state's Republican primary shortly after voting closed Saturday night.

Final results have not yet been released, but Trump led 59.7 percent to 39.7 percent, with about half of the expected votes counted, according to Edison Research.

Speaking to supporters at an election night event in Colombia's state capital, the ex-president turned his attention to November's general election and promised that if he was re-elected, the United States would United would be respected like never before.

There has never been such a spirit, Trump said. I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is today.

The former president has maintained a strong hold on the Republican caucus despite numerous civil and criminal cases filed against him, winning every state election so far.

Trump supporters hold signs as they attend his major party in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 24. [Alyssa Pointer/Reuters]

Trump's victory in South Carolina also makes it increasingly likely that he will face a rematch against his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden, in November.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi, reporting Saturday from South Carolina, noted that Trump didn't even mention Haley's name during his victory speech.

This will be the policy to follow, Rattansi said. It's all about Biden.

But Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, has pledged to continue her campaign at least until Super Tuesday on March 5. It's the day when 15 U.S. states and one territory hold their primaries.

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I will continue to run for president,” Haley said in a speech to supporters in the city of Charleston after his defeat. I am a woman of my word.

His commitment to keep going sparked chants from Nikki! Nikki! a crowd.

I will not give up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Haley added.

South Carolina has spoken; were the fourth state to do so. In the next 10 days, 21 more states and territories will speak. They have the right to a real choice, not Soviet-style elections with a single candidate. And I have a duty to give them this choice.

Haley speaks on stage in Charleston, South Carolina on February 24 [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Haley said she plans to travel to Michigan on Sunday, just days before that state's Republican primary on Feb. 27. Next, his campaign will turn its attention to the Super Tuesday states, which include Minnesota, Vermont and Colorado.

But the former UN ambassador has no real way to win the Republican Party nomination and the party has largely hitched its wagon to Trump.

Even in his home state, Haley struggled to garner high-level political support. Only one Republican representative from South Carolina, Ralph Norman, supported her against Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, celebrated his victory in South Carolina with a row of his supporters, including South Carolina Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham as well as the state's governor.

He had arrived in South Carolina shortly after giving a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, the largest annual gathering of conservatives in the country.

Many of his remarks focused on Biden. In his 90-minute speech, Trump accused the president of overseeing the country's decline.

He added that if he defeats Biden in November, it will represent a day of reckoning for the United States and its ultimate and absolute vengeance.

For his part, Biden warned that the former Republican president also posed a threat to the country.

Last month, Biden called Trump and his supporters dangerous outliers. The Democratic president asked his party, independents and leading Republicans who cherish American democracy to support him.

Democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot, Biden said.

Trump faces four separate criminal indictments, including two related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a contest he lost to Biden.

His first criminal trial for falsifying business records in connection with secret payments is scheduled to begin March 25 in New York.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all of these cases and said they were part of a politically motivated witch hunt.

