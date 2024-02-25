Kala Radja married Adinda with a fantastic dowry

The virtual world in the city of Sukabumi, West Java, was shocked by a luxurious wedding. The groom did not hesitate to give his wife a dowry in the form of two luxury cars and a house worth IDR 1.5 billion.

In addition, Indonesia's number one and number two personalities, namely President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin, congratulated with bouquets of flowers. There were also four ministers of Jokowi who also gave congratulatory bouquets of flowers.

The bride and groom were Adinda Galuh Nurutami and Radja Panutan. They held their wedding ceremony at the Jami al-Muttaqin Setukpa Police Mosque in the town of Sukabumi. Meanwhile, the first reception was held at the Anton Soedjarwo Setukpa Police Building Auditorium and the second reception was held at the White House, Cipanengah, Sukabumi Town.

The bride, who is Mojang West Java 2021 Adinda, said she did not expect her wedding to go viral on social media.

“We didn't expect our friends to be so enthusiastic about our wedding party. We were very surprised to find that the response came not only from Sukabumi locals, but also from people outside the city who were aware,” Adinda told the media team: Friday (23/2).

This former student of the Indonesian University of Education Bandung English Language and Literature study program revealed that the dowry her husband gave her was worth a total of IDR 5.5 billion. From a set of prayer materials, personal needs, two cars and a luxury house and its contents.

“No honeymoon yet, because we also have extraordinarily busy events, from morning to evening to meet the in-laws, maybe around 11 p.m. This also requires bodily recovery, not to mention having to accommodate the family of far. Until now, I haven't had time to think about the destination of our honeymoon. “Let's clean up first, let's relax first,” said Adinda, who is also a former Lion Air flight attendant.

This luxurious wedding also brought together guests whose number exceeded expectations. However, Adinda admitted that she was happy.

“Honestly, I never thought about it before because according to our estimates there are around 1,500 guests and we are also trying to attract the people closest to them and their families. But the big day , many guests might want to pray too,” he added.

The groom, Radja Panutan, is the eldest son of H Usman Effendi, who is the vice president's expert on economic affairs. It's no surprise that many officials congratulated both couples.

Apart from this, Radja is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Multi Agroindustry Company and studied at the Bogor Agricultural Institute with a specialization in agroindustry.

“I myself am more involved in the private sector, I work in the agribusiness sector. However, my father is part of the special cabinet of the vice president for the economy, so there is a bit of a connection to the Presidential Palace so Thank God, our President, Mr. Joko Widodo, the Vice President, Mr. Maruf Amin and perhaps also the ministers. “We also express our congratulations in writing,” Radja said.

According to him, his meeting with Adinda had been going on since they were at school. They knew each other from elementary school to college. But then they separated for 2-3 years.

“The story is a bit interesting, so we know him from elementary school, middle school, the difference is high school and university. I am in IPB Agribusiness, he is in UPI English Literature”, Radja said.

“Actually, since elementary school I've been a little interested, it's just a very long journey. Actually, for several 2-3 years we were separated and finally we saw each other again in 2023 and I immediately expressed my seriousness about proposing to her,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Radja's parents Usman Effendi are very thankful and grateful to their friends and colleagues who have congratulated and prayed for the bride and groom even though they are busy with busy activities ahead of the general elections.

“Thank you for your support and congratulations, as a parent I feel happy. And this (wedding party) is going wonderfully, we ourselves did not know that it (would go viral) like this. But I am very happy and I pray for my child. to always enjoy the safety and blessing of God,” Usman said.

