Politics
Kala Radja married Adinda with a fantastic dowry
Sukabumi –
The virtual world in the city of Sukabumi, West Java, was shocked by a luxurious wedding. The groom did not hesitate to give his wife a dowry in the form of two luxury cars and a house worth IDR 1.5 billion.
In addition, Indonesia's number one and number two personalities, namely President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin, congratulated with bouquets of flowers. There were also four ministers of Jokowi who also gave congratulatory bouquets of flowers.
The bride and groom were Adinda Galuh Nurutami and Radja Panutan. They held their wedding ceremony at the Jami al-Muttaqin Setukpa Police Mosque in the town of Sukabumi. Meanwhile, the first reception was held at the Anton Soedjarwo Setukpa Police Building Auditorium and the second reception was held at the White House, Cipanengah, Sukabumi Town.
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
The bride, who is Mojang West Java 2021 Adinda, said she did not expect her wedding to go viral on social media.
“We didn't expect our friends to be so enthusiastic about our wedding party. We were very surprised to find that the response came not only from Sukabumi locals, but also from people outside the city who were aware,” Adinda told the media team: Friday (23/2).
This former student of the Indonesian University of Education Bandung English Language and Literature study program revealed that the dowry her husband gave her was worth a total of IDR 5.5 billion. From a set of prayer materials, personal needs, two cars and a luxury house and its contents.
“No honeymoon yet, because we also have extraordinarily busy events, from morning to evening to meet the in-laws, maybe around 11 p.m. This also requires bodily recovery, not to mention having to accommodate the family of far. Until now, I haven't had time to think about the destination of our honeymoon. “Let's clean up first, let's relax first,” said Adinda, who is also a former Lion Air flight attendant.
This luxurious wedding also brought together guests whose number exceeded expectations. However, Adinda admitted that she was happy.
“Honestly, I never thought about it before because according to our estimates there are around 1,500 guests and we are also trying to attract the people closest to them and their families. But the big day , many guests might want to pray too,” he added.
The groom, Radja Panutan, is the eldest son of H Usman Effendi, who is the vice president's expert on economic affairs. It's no surprise that many officials congratulated both couples.
Apart from this, Radja is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Multi Agroindustry Company and studied at the Bogor Agricultural Institute with a specialization in agroindustry.
“I myself am more involved in the private sector, I work in the agribusiness sector. However, my father is part of the special cabinet of the vice president for the economy, so there is a bit of a connection to the Presidential Palace so Thank God, our President, Mr. Joko Widodo, the Vice President, Mr. Maruf Amin and perhaps also the ministers. “We also express our congratulations in writing,” Radja said.
According to him, his meeting with Adinda had been going on since they were at school. They knew each other from elementary school to college. But then they separated for 2-3 years.
“The story is a bit interesting, so we know him from elementary school, middle school, the difference is high school and university. I am in IPB Agribusiness, he is in UPI English Literature”, Radja said.
“Actually, since elementary school I've been a little interested, it's just a very long journey. Actually, for several 2-3 years we were separated and finally we saw each other again in 2023 and I immediately expressed my seriousness about proposing to her,” he continued.
Meanwhile, Radja's parents Usman Effendi are very thankful and grateful to their friends and colleagues who have congratulated and prayed for the bride and groom even though they are busy with busy activities ahead of the general elections.
“Thank you for your support and congratulations, as a parent I feel happy. And this (wedding party) is going wonderfully, we ourselves did not know that it (would go viral) like this. But I am very happy and I pray for my child. to always enjoy the safety and blessing of God,” Usman said.
Watch the video “Sukabumi man criticized after being hacked by wife's ex-boyfriend“
[Gambas:Video 20detik]
(wip/directory)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detik.com/jabar/berita/d-7211022/kala-radja-persunting-adinda-dengan-mahar-fantastis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kala Radja married Adinda with a fantastic dowry
- Actor Kenneth Mitchell, famous for Marvel and Star Trek, dies at 49
- Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest – The University Star
- End of season sales, discounts on clothing for men and women: celebrate the change of season with these end of summer sales
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra attracts photographers with its 1-inch camera sensor and Leica glass
- Haley says she won't quit after losing the last GOP primary
- Spring 2024 Romance Anime Releases: Vampire Dormitory, Astro Note and More
- Honor shows off visual control technology with Magic 6 Pro
- AI versus truth: fighting deepfakes in the 2024 elections
- I like his proverbs, Vuic admits to the Chinese media his love for Xi Jinping
- The Frankie Shop heads to Hollywood launch event
- New dynamic broadcast camera angle | Cricket match highlights and Anderson's fiery bowling – video summary