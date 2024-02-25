Eating an orange for breakfast improved my abdominal and digestive well-being





After her fitness instructor's recommendation to eat an orange a day (whole, not in juice form) for breakfast, my friend felt, among other things, greater intestinal regularity, digestive and abdominal well-being. And yes, she also improved her relationship with fruits in general, if you also struggle with them, start with oranges.

“It helps me so much that it led to a domino effect where I tripled my fruit intake,” she explains. “I now make an effort to eat other types of fruit, including kiwis, bananas and pears, and I pay a lot more attention to them. I give them a place in my life that I didn't have before,” she said.

Regulates blood sugar spikes during the day

“The orange, in addition to providing vitamins such as vitamin C, is rich in fiber. Its highest content is present in the pulp, which is why it is recommended to consume it whole if we want to benefit of all its fiber. This contributes to better digestive health, thanks to its high content of soluble and insoluble fiber,” explains Laura Parada, Slow Life House nutritionist and hormonal health expert.

Therefore, although it is healthy to include any type of fruit in breakfast, oranges specifically leave a satiating effect and regulate blood sugar spikes that make us feel full after breakfast. Additionally, the simple act of chewing also promotes the feeling of fullness.

Good for the skin

Thanks to its high dosage of vitamin C, oranges are beneficial for the skin, according to nutritionist and author Paula Martn Clares. Vitamin C is necessary for the synthesis of collagen which maintains skin firmness, it is also antioxidant in nature and has anti-aging benefits.

Alternatives to Eating a Whole Orange

If you can't eat a whole orange, which experts say is preferable, Parada offers alternatives to incorporating this fruit into your breakfast:

In the form of juice with ice or sparkling water, it can be “a good choice thanks to its higher water content compared to other fruits such as apple or banana. A greater volume allows you to eat more fruit in one serving. “By using crushed ice, we avoid adding more fruit to obtain a drink. In addition, its cold nature generates more satiety and its absorption is slower since the body must heat it, i.e. say bring it to body temperature to be able to digest it,” concludes Parada.

This story first appeared on vogue.es

This story first appeared on vogue.es

