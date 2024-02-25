Politics
How China Merges Finance and Diplomacy to Become Leader of the Global South
China's efforts to exert diplomatic influence in the “The Global South” will be featured later this year when Beijing hosts two major gatherings – one for Africa and the other for Latin America.
In addition to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Chinese capital will serve as the backdrop for the China-Latin America and Caribbean Forum (China-CELAC).
The last time FOCAC took placein 2021, President Xi Jinping committed to providing $40 billion in loans and aid to African countries, in addition to the $60 billion promised in 2018.
At the 2021 China-CELAC forum, Beijing pledged to cooperate in areas such as infrastructure, education and green energy. Between 2000 and 2022, China pledged more than $170 billion in Chinese loans, while CELAC countries received $130 billion.
Paul Nantulya, a China specialist at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies at the National Defense University in Washington, said the summits were part of China's efforts to counter the U.S.-dominated international system. United.
“The two multilateral forums are part of a system of multilateral institutions that China has built over the past two decades with the aim of building an alternative international architecture alongside the current world order,” Nantulya said.
FOCAC was established in 2000, as China ventured overseas in search of markets for its products and raw materials for its industries. Plans for the China-CELAC forum were revealed four years later.
China has traditionally used these gatherings to announce billions of dollars in financing through its Belt and Road Initiative to build ports, railways, dams and highways.
Chinese lending to the Global South between 2008 and 2021 was the equivalent of 83% of all World Bank lending to that region during the same period.
But the forums are not limited to financing.
China maintains special relations with the developing world, having supported numerous anti-colonial, anti-apartheid and national liberation movements, and has always relied on the Global South whenever it has faced isolation international or growing rivalries with Western powers.
“Southern countries tend to vote alongside China and support Chinese initiatives at the multilateral level,” Nantulya said.
At the same time, many Southern organizations that had run out of steam have come back to life in recent years as demands – relayed by China – for reform of the international system dominated by the West become more pressing.
“China wants to exploit and align these demands, as well as the South’s growing sense of solidarity, with its own longer-term foreign policy goals,” Nantulya said.
John Calabrese, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute at American University in Washington, said the revival of non-aligned movement And Group of 77 contributes to the change of a global financial system and multilateral institutions widely considered outdated and unfair.
“The US-led 'liberal international order' is clearly under strain. The re-emergence of the NAM and the G77 appears to reflect efforts to find ways to build a new world order,” Calabrese said.
“Beijing's diplomatic response to the war between Israel and Hamas, particularly in the UN Security Council debates, is a striking illustration of a broader effort to align and position itself as the champion of the so-called Global South,” Calabrese said, referring to China pushing for an immediate “humanitarian ceasefire” and a “two-state solution.”
China's efforts to present itself as a champion of the Global South are paying off in many ways, according to David Shullman, senior director of the Global China Hub at the Atlantic Council.
“China is now Africa’s largest trading partner and the second largest in Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said at an Atlantic Council event last week.
According to Shullman, targeted Belt and Road investments in Central America helped prompt the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua to shift their diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Eswatini is the only African country that still recognizes Taiwan.
“Six Pacific island countries have recognized Taiwan, but that number has been cut in half. China has deepened economic and, in some cases, political and economic relations with these countries, with significant geopolitical implications,” Shullman said.
China's growing diplomatic and economic influence in the South worries Washington.
Daniel Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and keynote speaker at the Atlantic Council event, said Beijing has benefited from the stability and opportunities provided by the international order, but now offered an alternative vision of global governance. .
The United States noticed this and responded by deepening its relations with developing countries. For example, Kritenbrink said, the United States hosted leaders of Pacific island nations for a summit last year. Embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga have also been opened while others in Vanuatu and Kiribati are planned.
“But it's not enough to be present. It's not enough to organize conferences and summits, it's about getting results. We are competing with [China] to deliver a better value proposition to developing countries,” Kritenbrink said.
