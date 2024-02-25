5 takeaways from Trump's big win over Nikki Haley in South Carolina





Donald J. Trump overtook Nikki Haley in the Midwest. He beat her in the Northeast. He dominated in the West. And now he's defeated the former two-term governor in her home state of South Carolina.

After nearly six weeks of primaries in geographically, demographically and ideologically diverse states, even Ms. Haley's most ardent supporters must squint to see any path to her 2024 presidential nomination.

The race was called as polls closed, and minutes later an exuberant Mr. Trump took the stage, avoiding a mistake he had made in New Hampshire when Ms. Haley took to speak first and, even in defeat, had delivered an enthusiastic speech which had upset him. .

It’s an early evening, beamed Mr. Trump.

But Ms. Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, still vows to persevere, warning her party that sticking with Mr. Trump and the distractions of his four criminal indictments is a path to defeat in November.

Today is not the end of our story, she said.

Here are five takeaways from the South Carolina primary and beyond:

It was a failure for Haley.

She campaigned more aggressively. It spent more on television ads. She launched a brand new bus to cross the state and continued to collect donations.

Then she lost decisively.

Ms. Haley's advisers have carefully and successfully managed the expectations game part of the presidential primary, taking great pride in avoiding setting specific metrics that it must meet to be considered a success. Sure, she was disappointed to finish third in Iowa, but she still billed that race as a two-man race (rightly so, when Ron DeSantis quickly dropped out). Sure, she didn't win in New Hampshire, a state that saw strong independent turnout and where she had the popular governor's support, but she increased her share to 43 percent and lost less than that. that some polls suggested.

Managing expectations helped her outlast all the guys, as she calls her former non-Trump rivals, but she presented no strategy for getting ahead of that damn last guy.

There were few rotation results on Saturday. The only metric her team had set was that they should continue to increase their support, but she was tracking nearly 40 percent when she took the stage Saturday night.

I'm an accountant, she said. I know 40 percent is not 50 percent. But I also know that 40 percent is not a small group.

This is not a winning group either.

Mr. Trump led among male and white voters, according to exit polls, dominating in both the rural and suburban areas that Ms. Haley projected as his electoral weakness in the fall. He was leading in all age groups. Ms. Haley was winning only moderate and liberal voters in the primaries, while battling college-educated voters to come close.

The race was called so quickly that at Ms. Haley's election night party in Charleston, the ballroom held only a handful of people as waiters handed out appetizers. The sound system switched from the blaring call of CNN's results to playing upbeat music at 7:03 p.m.

Voters ignored Trump's legal troubles and political missteps.

It’s been a month since New Hampshire, the last major race directly pitting Mr. Trump against Ms. Haley. And despite Saturday's lopsided result, Mr. Trump did not get through these weeks flawlessly and unscathed.

A New York judge ordered him to pay $450 million for inflating his value and misleading lenders. A Manhattan jury ordered Mr. Trump to pay $83 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him of rape. A trial date was set for late March for Mr. Trump's indictment over hush money paid to a porn star in 2016. And campaign records revealed that Mr. Trump spent more than $50 million dollars in legal fees in 2023.

These were just legal questions.

Mr. Trump said he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted to European countries that had not contributed enough money to the NATO alliance, a comment that President Biden's campaign turned into state advertisements on the battlefield. Mr. Trump moved to install his daughter-in-law as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, sparking some accusations of nepotism.

And he mocked Ms. Haley's husband, Michael Haley, who is deployed to Africa as a National Guard, in a state with a proud military tradition, by commenting that his super PAC quickly turned into an ad calling Mr. Trump is sick. An exit poll in South Carolina showed Mr. Trump winning nearly 70% of voters who were military veterans.

In other words, Republican voters ignored everything. This, more than anything, seems to be a sign that they have made a collective decision on who should lead them this year.

But Ms. Haley's allies said her group of supporters, not a small group, also portend trouble for Mr. Trump in November if he fails to win them back.

To win a Republican primary, you really need Republicans.

Ms. Haley's political problem runs deeper than the already rough first results. In New Hampshire, she reached 43 percent of the total vote. But that strength, even in defeat, was almost entirely due to the support of independent voters. Among Republicans, exit polls showed Mr. Trump winning 74 percent to Ms. Haley's 25 percent.

In other words, about two-thirds of his support came from Democrats and independents.

It was a similar story in Iowa, where she performed much better among independents (34 percent) than among Republicans (15 percent), according to entrance polls. And in Nevada, Ms. Haley embarrassingly lost to none of these candidates by more than 30 percentage points in an election in which Mr. Trump was not on the ballot. She did not campaign there, but the results showed the lack of organic support.

In South Carolina, early exit polls showed a similar trend. Mr. Trump trounced Ms. Haley with 73 percent support among Republicans, compared to 26 percent. She still won 54 percent of independents, but they made up only 21 percent of the electorate, while about seven in ten voters were Republicans.

His position as an outsider within his own party in his own state was underscored by Mr. Trump's support from the Republican establishment: the two U.S. senators, the governor and most members of the Republican delegation. Congress, including Rep. Nancy Mace, whom Ms. Haley helped. defeat a Trump-backed challenger in 2022.

The next big day on the primary calendar is Super Tuesday, March 5, when 15 states and one territory vote and a large number of delegates are awarded. Some of these elections are entirely closed to independent and Democratic voters, making Ms. Haley's path even more difficult.

A nonprofit organization linked to Ms. Haley once aired a television ad explicitly trying to attract Democrats and independents to the polls.

Ms. Haley's reliance on Democratic support among donors and voters has become a major talking point for the Trump team. All she's trying to do is inflict pain on us so they can win in November, Mr. Trump said Friday. We weren't going to let that happen.

Haley isn't giving up her argument that Trump can't win.

Haley's campaign can't name a state she will win. But she's ready to continue a grueling schedule in the days leading up to Super Tuesday: from Michigan to Minnesota, through Colorado and Utah, then Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Ms. Haley's closing argument boils down to this: She may not be able to win the primaries, but Mr. Trump cannot win the general election. Unfortunately for her, there is no such thing as a flawless nomination.

We know the odds here, but we also know the stakes, Ms. Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, said on the eve of the South Carolina election.

In her increasingly frequent media appearances, Ms. Haley has sharpened the electability argument that has been at the heart of her candidacy for months. Republicans, she said, have lost almost continuously since Mr. Trump arrived on the scene in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023. A Trump-led ticket would be a disaster not only for the White House, but also for the House and the Senate, she says.

But his own defeats in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and now South Carolina have undermined that strength. It's hard to pretend that your opponent is losing when he or she is winning.

All that's left is math and the delegate's money.

For all of Mr. Trump's successes to date, he still has only a fraction of the delegates he needs to ultimately secure the nomination.

The schedule accelerates significantly from here on out, and it's well-positioned to sweep some of the most delegate-rich states, particularly California, where Team Trump crafted particularly beneficial rules, in March.

Ms Haley argued it was worth letting voters vote. They have the right to a real choice and not Soviet-style elections with a single candidate, she said on Saturday.

In a recent memo, the Trump team argued that even applying Ms. Haley's 43 percent in New Hampshire to all contests in the coming weeks, Mr. Trump would secure the delegates needed to win the nomination. here on March 19. he was able to secure a sufficient number of delegates a week early.

The end is near, wrote Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, Mr. Trump's co-campaign managers.

The actual end of the 2024 primaries will come when Ms. Haley leaves the primary, and the typical pressure point for that is cash. But Ms. Haley outperformed Mr. Trump in January and, clearly, has the money to continue her campaign and has made it clear that she plans to stay until Super Tuesday.

At her campaign party in Charleston, where CNN was back on the loudspeakers about an hour after the polls closed, one of the analysts could be heard saying she could stay as long as she had time. money to maintain the lights.

The crowd applauded.

