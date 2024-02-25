Donald Trump wins South Carolina Republican primary, defeats Nikki Haley in 2024 US presidential election





Donald Trump's winning margin was not immediately clear

Donald Trump scored a decisive victory Saturday in the South Carolina Republican primary, defeating rival Nikki Haley in his home state and continuing his march toward the nomination and a White House rematch with Joe Biden.

Trump won the first four major nominating contests, converting a year of blockbuster polling into a likely insurmountable lead heading into “Super Tuesday,” a voting bonanza in 15 states, in 10 days.

While Haley has repeatedly questioned the 77-year-old former president's sanity and warned that another Trump presidency would bring “chaos,” her efforts appear to have done little to harm his reputation among Republicans.

The margin of victory was not immediately clear, but it was expected to be significant, with major U.S. networks calling the race seconds after the election closed.

Haley, a popular South Carolina governor in the 2010s and the only woman to enter the Republican contest, was looking to exceed expectations in her own backyard and go into Super Tuesday with the wind in her sails.

But she was never able to compete on a battlefield that preferred Trump's “America First” right-wing populism and personal grievances over the four indictments and multiple civil lawsuits he faced. faces.

Trump had already won Iowa by 30 points and New Hampshire by 10, while a dispute in Nevada allowed the real estate mogul to run unopposed in the official contest.

Trump's margin of victory was always the main question in South Carolina, with analysts saying Haley managing to narrow the gap to 15 points or less would have counted as a good night.

Trump aides, however, have made it clear that they want to eliminate Haley well before the Republican National Convention in July — and expect the party to rally around the frontrunner before the first of his criminal trials on March 25.

'Chaos'

Trump made clear Saturday that he was looking beyond Haley toward a likely contest against Biden in November.

Speaking before the voting booths closed for the Conservative Political Action Committee conference — a must-see stop for Republican politicians — Trump spent much of his time bashing Biden, not Haley.

Haley — a traditional conservative who advocates limited government and a muscular foreign policy — argued that a Trump presidency would be mired in scandal from day one.

The 52-year-old former UN ambassador underscored the point Saturday by calling comments Trump made to black conservatives on the campaign trail “disgusting.”

In a nod to his multiple accusations, Trump said “black people love me because they've been so badly hurt and discriminated against, and they actually looked at me like I was discriminated against “.

Haley also blasted Trump's response to the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny – he avoided criticizing President Vladimir Putin – and his threat to encourage Moscow to attack NATO countries that fail to meet their financial obligations.

Her central argument — that polls show she performs better than Trump in hypothetical matchups with Biden — may have fallen on deaf ears, but she has vowed to stay in the race until on Super Tuesday.

Analysts say she is building her profile for a possible 2028 run — and is ready to step in if legal or health issues eliminate Trump from the race.

“Nikki Haley is an incredible role model,” said Republican voter Julie Taylor. “She doesn’t give up, she shows strength, grace and courage.”

