Indian journalist Fazil Khan: Indian national killed in Manhattan building fire caused by lithium battery | World News





NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Indian national, who worked as a journalist in New York, tragically lost his life in a fire in a building in Manhattan, ignited by a lithium-ion battery. Fazil Khan lost his life in the fire that broke out in a six-story residential building located at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem, Manhattan.

The fire injured around 17 other people.

According to the New York City Fire Department, the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Khan, a reporter affiliated with New York-based media company The Hechinger Report, focused on exploring innovation and inequality in education. The Consulate General of India in New York condoled Khan's death and assured that it was providing all possible assistance in facilitating the repatriation of his remains to his family in India.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Fazil Khan, a 27-year-old Indian national, in an unfortunate fire in Harlem, New York,” the consulate said in a message released Saturday.

The consulate said it was in contact with Khan's family and friends. “We continue to provide all possible assistance for the repatriation of his mortal remains to India,” the consulate said. Khan served as a reporter at the Hechinger Report and, according to his on X, he was an alumnus of the Columbia Journalism School. The Hechinger Report shared an article on X stating that they received the tragic news on Saturday regarding Khan's death in a fire at his New York residence. “We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person, and our thoughts are with his family. He will be greatly missed,” he said. According to firefighters, the fire started on the 3rd floor of the building. The FDNY responded to the 2-alarm fire at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem on Friday at 2:14 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found individuals on the fire escape and saw people hanging from windows from the fifth floor. Tragically, the victims found themselves trapped on the 5th floor of the building. Firefighters reported a total of 18 patients, including four in critical condition. Joseph Pfeifer, first deputy fire commissioner, said Friday that a person initially in critical condition at the scene died of his injuries at the hospital. However, the victim's identity was not released at the time (with input from the agency).

