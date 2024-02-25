More than 150 cities around the world mobilize to support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression – Rubryka





A. all ies took place In on 150 cities through THE UNITED STATES , Europe , And other countries , exhorting people has maintain their belief In Ukraine And stay behind THE Ukrainian people In their battle against THE Russian aggression Or . Rubryka informs about this. On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thousands of people displayed Ukrainian flags in the capitals of major countries to remind the world and their governments of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Washington, New York, Boston, San Francisco, Sydney, Berlin, London, Istanbul and Rio supported the call “Believe in Ukraine”, a global campaign launched by the NGO KLYCH with the support of the Army of Communities of Ukraine, Nova Ukraine, Razom for Ukraine and dozens of others organizations around the world. The campaign primary aim is to attract to action not only the representatives of the Ukrainian community, but also the people of the world who defend democracy and truth and believe in Ukrainian victory, uniting around this slogan with faith and love in the heart. Only light will overcome darkness! “We are very grateful to all partners, to all Ukrainians and Ukrainians abroad who took part in the actions. We are very proud to be able to constantly repeat that the world is not tired of war and is ready to help Ukraine. We are convinced that victory will come when we all cooperate together.“ During these ten years, Ukraine has proven to the whole world his capacity and desire for freedom and independence, his desire to build and defend democracy. The world saw Ukraine's authentic culture and our true courage. The world stands courageously alongside Ukraine and continues to believe in Ukraine. For reference: According to the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov, numerous visits of leaders of other countries to Ukraine were expected on February 24. So, on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kiev for an official visit. In addition to the President of the European Commission, three other leaders of Western countries came to visit the Ukrainian capital. As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the following leaders visited the country: Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister;

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada;

Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium. In addition, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to kyiv. It was also reported that on the eve of the second anniversary of the large-scale Russian aggression, as a sign of solidarity, the buildings of the main institutions of the European Union were illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. In addition, on the eve of the second anniversary of the start of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, actions were organized in Europe to support the Ukrainian people who are fighting against the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. In Brussels, Ukrainian flags were hung in front of the European Parliament and a 30-meter flag was unfurled. Additionally, more than 30 global stars and UNITED 24 ambassadors addressed Ukrainians with words of support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rubryka.com/en/2024/02/25/aktsiyi-na-pidtrymku-ukrayiny/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos