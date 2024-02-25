Why AP called South Carolina for Trump: The race call explained





WASHINGTON (AP) The Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner of the South Carolina primary as soon as polls closed. The race call was based on an extensive survey of South Carolina Republican primary voters that showed him beating Nikki Haley by wide margins in her home state.

Declaring a winner Saturday when polls close based on the results of the APs VoteCast survey and before election officials publicly release the tabulated votes is not unusual in highly lopsided contests like Saturday's primaries. The survey confirms pre-election polling results showing Trump far ahead of Haley statewide.

The AP called the race for Trump at 7 p.m., when polls closed statewide.

VoteCast results show Trump won on a similar scale to his previous victories in every contest so far where he was on the ballot. By the time he was declared the winner in South Carolina, the survey showed the former president was ahead by huge margins in every geographic region of the state, from the Upcountry to the North to the Low Country on the Atlantic coast.

At the same time, the survey also showed that Trump had a sizable lead in the state's political geography, winning among Republican primary voters in areas that vote heavily Republican in the general election, versus those who vote heavily Democratic, as well as everywhere in between. According to VoteCast, Haley's strongest support came from voters with post-graduate degrees, but they make up only a small share of the overall electorate.

Haley's most likely path to victory hinged on posting strong numbers in more Democratic-friendly areas, while remaining competitive in traditionally Republican areas.

Prior to her time in the Trump administration as ambassador to the United Nations, Haley served as governor of South Carolina and a state legislator. In her last competitive GOP primary for governor in 2010, some of the areas in which she performed best were in counties that tend to support Democrats in general elections. But by the time the race was called, VoteCast showed that Haley hadn't performed to the level she needed to pull off the upset.

Another key indicator was votes cast before Election Day, which tend to be among the first votes reported of the night.

Since the issue of early voting became highly politicized during the 2020 presidential election, pre-election votes have skewed Democrats, while Election Day votes have skewed Republicans. With much of Haley's support coming from more moderate voters this campaign, she would have needed a strong showing among early voters in order to withstand later-night votes from more conservative voters who cast ballots on the day of ballot. While VoteCast showed Haley performing better among early voters than among Election Day voters, she was far behind Trump in both groups.

Trump won 47 of the 50 delegates at stake Saturday. Haley won three, pushing him past the 100 total delegate mark. State party rules award the lion's share of South Carolina's delegates to the statewide winner. A candidate must win 1,215 delegates to the Republican National Convention this summer to become the party's nominee. Trump could clinch the nomination by mid-March, as the election calendar accelerates.

When all the votes are counted, Trump could be poised to double the 33 percent he received in his 2016 victory in South Carolina against a much more competitive six-way field. That year he carried 44 of 46 counties, all but Richland and Charleston, the second and third most populous states.

VoteCast provides a detailed overview of the electorate and helps explain who voted, what issues they care about, what they think of the candidates, and why they voted the way they did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/south-carolina-trump-president-haley-republican-d2764389a9df633ada147f266b7b239b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos