How long will the Pakistani army maintain its farcical elections – Sri Lanka Guardian





Can the Pakistan Army play the role of empire with Imran Khan and his PTI party in opposition? The latest election results (February 15, 2024) reveal that PTI-affiliated independents won 93 seats, PMLN 73 seats and PPP 54 seats, according to official results. Imran Khan's PTI-backed candidates would join the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen party, which won a parliamentary seat, and he has ruled out any possibility of joining the PMLN-PPP coalition. Members of the Sharif brothers-led alliance are mandate stealers, Imran Khan said, adding that such a coalition lacks credibility.

The last time the PMLN and PPP aligned was in April 2022, when they ousted Imran Khan from power through a vote of no confidence. At that time, the PMLN placed Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif in power, where he ruled for 14 months until he was replaced by a caretaker government. Coalition officials once again nominated Shehbaz on Tuesday as their candidate for prime minister. Shehbaz's first reign was largely unpopular, with many Pakistanis accusing him of being easily manipulated by Nawaz and the country's military. The Pakistani armed forces supported the PMLN in the last vote count. Imran Khan claimed that widespread electoral fraud had prevented a bigger victory for PTI-backed candidates.

Vote rigging and the deep state game

On election day, Pakistani authorities temporarily shut down mobile internet access, citing security concerns, and expelled representatives connected to the PTI who were supposed to oversee the vote count. I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes, Khan said. Such daylight theft would not only be disrespectful to citizens, but would also push the country's economy further into a downward spiral.

It is evident that the Pakistani army is playing into the hands of the deep state. Although the US government and the Pakistani military have denied any collusion in the overthrow of Imran Khan's government, it is difficult to accept the idea that the Pakistani military which ruled the country for decades would remain inactive in leaving Imran Khan to play a Pied Pipers tune which was not appreciated. by the Army Establishment. Michael Kugelman of South Asia Brief in Foreign Policy Magazine (February 14, 2024) wrote that electorally, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was left for dead ahead of the country's vote last week.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party was the target of a months-long policy that hollowed out its leadership and limited its capacity to mobilize, penalized by the court ruling that forced it to field independent candidates and found himself apart from a powerful army that had long shaped the political environment. to serve its interests. Yet PTI-backed independents won nearly 100 parliamentary seats on February 8, more than any other party, but not enough to secure a majority. (It could have been even more: The party produced evidence that many official results contradicted earlier polling station figures.) But this resounding electoral success will not propel the PTI to power. Imran Khan's main rivals have announced that they have reached an agreement to form the next coalition government. Nonetheless, the PTI appears to have broken the military's grip on political control, sparking some optimism about the future of Pakistan's democracy. Several factors influenced the PTI's performance, but one of them was the defiant refusal to let the powerful military dictate the outcome of an election that it wanted the PTI to lose. A change in military approach likely fanned the flames.

CREATION OF THE DEEP STATE AND THE PAKISTAN ARMY

It may be relevant to introduce the concept of deep state with regard to the Pakistan Army. NS Gill, Latinist, writer and professor of ancient history and Latin, wrote on November 16, 2019 that the phrase Pyrrhic Victory comes from King Pyrrhus of Epirus, who in 281 BC suffered the original victory Pyrrhic. King Pyrrhus landed on the southern coast of Italy (at Taranto of Magna Graecia) with 20 elephants and 25,000 to 30,000 soldiers ready to defend their fellow Greeks against advancing Roman rule. Pyrrhus won the first two battles at Heraclea in 280 BC and at Asculum in 279 BC.

However, during these two battles, he lost a very large number of soldiers. With greatly reduced numbers, King Pyrrhus' army became too thin to last and ultimately ended up losing the war. In his two victories over the Romans, the Roman camp suffered more losses than the Pyrrhus camp. But the Romans also had a much larger army to work with, so their losses meant less to them than Pyrrhus at his side. The term “Pyrrhic victory” comes from these devastating battles. The Greek historian Plutarch described King Pyrrhus' victory over the Romans in his “Life of Pyrrhus”: The armies separated; and, it is said, Pyrrhus replied to the one who gave him the joy of his victory that another victory of this kind would completely destroy him. For he had lost a large part of the forces which he had brought with him, and almost all his private friends and principal commanders; there were no others to recruit, and he found the Confederates in Italy backward. On the other hand, like a fountain continually flowing out of the city, the Roman camp was quickly and abundantly filled with fresh men, not at all weakening in courage because of the loss they had suffered, but even gaining strength in their anger. and the resolve to continue the war.

PRESIDENT EISENHOWERS WARNS HIS SUCCESSORS ABOUT MILITARY-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

It would be relevant, in view of the warning given by President Dwight Eisenhower to his successors, to guard against the acquisition of unjustified influence, whether sought or not, by the military-industrial complex. White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, as well as ultra-conservative media outlets like Breitbart News, have claimed that former President Obama was orchestrating a deep state attack against the Trump administration. The allegation stems from Trump's unsubstantiated claim that Obama ordered his phone wiretapped during the 2016 election campaign.

CONCLUSION

It is unlikely that Pakistan will ever free itself from the grip of the military establishment. It seems that Imran Khan's days of defiance towards the army leadership are over, regardless of the detention period determined by the army. Pakistan must bow to the dictates of the military, as it has done for decades. In a larger scenario, the United States needs Pakistan in its quarrel with China, which must be controlled anyway, although China would remain a friend of Pakistan, if for no other reason than struggle between India and China which occasionally breaks out.

