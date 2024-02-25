Biden refers to Xi Jinping as Russia's leader in another gaffe





US President Joe Biden, in yet another gaffe, left the public perplexed after calling his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the leader of Russia before correcting himself. He (Obama) wanted me to meet (then Vice President) Xi Jinping because it was clear he was going to be the leader of Russia (corrects himself) uh China and we were having problems with Russia at the time and with other countries like Well. So what he (Obama) said is get to know him (Jinping), he will be there,” the US president said. Speaking in the East Room of the White House at the annual meeting of the National Governors Association, Biden also reiterated his claim that he traveled 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping, which has already been debunked by various local media. “He (Obama) couldn't do it because he was president, so I traveled 17,000 miles with him across the country, to our country and to China as well. We were on the Tibetan plateau and he s He turned to me and said: Can you define America for me? And I looked at him and suggested that I could in one word: Possibilities, he added. Biden struggles to remember Hamas name during speech Recently, in a similar gaffe, Biden apparently forgot the name of the Palestinian militant group Hamas during a press conference, sparking serious backlash online. Asked by the press about the truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas, Biden was heard saying: “There is movement, and I don't want to, I don't want to, let me choose my words, there is movement.” movement, there was… a response from, uh… There was a response from the opposition, but, uh, the 81-year-old said. Biden, apparently confused, said after some advice: “Yes, I'm sorry, from Hamas.” Biden confuses his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with former French leader François Mitterrand Earlier, during a speech, Biden also confused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with former French leader François Mitterrand, who died almost three decades ago. While speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas ahead of the primaries in the US state of Nevada on February 6, where he intended to say something Macron had told him at a G7 meeting in 2020, the 81-year-old not only confused his French counterparts. but he also misstated the name of the country he leads. It was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, America is back, and Mitterrand of Germany, I mean France, looked at me and said, you know what, why are you coming back for how many time ? Biden said according to a White House transcript. He added: And I looked at it, and the German Chancellor said: What would you say, Mr President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times, and the London Times said: A thousand people are breaking in in the bedroom. of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed to prevent the election of the Prime Minister. What would you say? I never thought of it in that light, Biden said. What would we say if this happened in another democracy in the world? (With contribution from agencies)

