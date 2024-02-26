ANDREW PIERCE: Would we have even noticed if the civil servants working from home had quit?

When he was Boris Johnson's “Brexit Opportunities” minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg became so frustrated with civil servants working from home that he left passive-aggressive notes on their desks: “Sorry, you were away during my visit.

It did a lot of good. Since the pandemic, the great experiment of working in pajamas has only continued. In mid-November, ministers required civil servants to report to the office at least 60 percent of the working week.

Well, more than three months later, some of our most high-profile departments are still falling short of that modest goal.

The worst offender? The Home Office, which should work tirelessly to end mass illegal immigration and restore a modicum of public confidence in our beleaguered police force.

Yet this vital ministry barely met its new goal, with only 48 percent attendance in one week in January, and 51 percent in another this month.

At HMRC, which kept taxpayers waiting on the phone for up to an hour, attendance rates reached the dizzying heights of 62 per cent in just one week since November.

Likewise, the Foreign Ministry, which faces wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, received 61 percent only twice.

Campaigning unions in Whitehall have warned that demands for civil servants to work three days a week in the office could result in two-fifths of civil servants leaving. Would anyone notice if he did?

Clare's candid confession

Remembering her first kiss, presenter Clare Balding reveals: “The first true love of my life was Frank. I loved Frank because I genuinely thought he understood me. I kissed him on the nose a lot. C 'was sweet. I liked it.' “Clare's wife Alice Arnold, former Radio 4 presenter, has no need to be jealous” . . . Frank was a pony.

Last laugh for “vampire” widowers

In his recently published political diary, Denis MacShane, who became Tony Blair's Europe minister, mocks both Labor and Conservative MPs. But he reserves his wildest mockery for Ann Widdecombe, minister of prisons in John Major's government.

“Roaring and panting maniacally, she is a most wonderful creature,” he wrote in Labor Takes Power. “The size of a small bird but with very funny teeth that seem to come out of its mouth in moments of great excitement, like a vampire lowering its fangs.”

The saintly Widders had the last laugh, winning a new fan club with his antics on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, while MacShane, in a delicious irony, was sentenced to six months in prison, Ann's former ministerial skill for falsifying his parliamentary expenses.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle wasn't the only one to get the presidency wrong last week. His deputy, Labor MP Rosie Winterton, was left in charge when Sir Lindsay fled the House amid the row over the vote on a Gaza ceasefire. Dame Rosie, 65, was visibly at sea on procedural matters. But perhaps she can be forgiven for her poor grasp of detail, having started her career as a bag-carrier for former Labor deputy prime minister and renowned intellectual John Prescott.

The Scottish Parliament and Government have blocked TikTok from their networks due to security concerns surrounding the Chinese app. Conservative President Richard Holden appears to have stopped posting, as does former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who uploaded a clip of himself lip-syncing the song “Ken” from the movie Barbie. But a minister, essential to our national security, is still absent on TikTok. Step forward Grant Shapps, desperately courting the youth vote. A sign that the Secretary of Defense is making leadership moves?

The new constituency boundaries have proven a boon for some MPs. The proposed Stonehenge tunnel, which caused unrest in Tory MP John Glen's Salisbury constituency, now looks more likely after campaigners lost a High Court appeal against the project. You could almost hear Glen's delight when asked to comment. “Stonehenge will cease to be part of the Salisbury constituency at the next election,” he said. “So I must leave it to others to continue this journey.”

All yours, Danny Kruger, Conservative MP for Devizes, next door, assuming he retains his seat.