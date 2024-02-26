Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in his home state's primary





Former President Donald Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary, demolishing his only opponent, former Gov. Nikki Haley, in his home state. The Associated Press was among the first to call the race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., based on AP VoteCast — a survey of South Carolina Republican voters.

“An even bigger victory than expected,” Trump said from the podium at his party in South Carolina after the AP call, according to USA Today, although the final numbers are not yet available. “It’s a fantastic evening,” he added. “It’s an early evening.”

In an NBC News poll, Trump won overwhelming support from men and women (68 percent and 62 percent, respectively), voters under 45 and over 45 (64 percent and 65 percent, respectively). percent), voters with and without a college degree (51 percent). and 75 percent) and self-identified Republicans (73 percent).

The former president has won every Republican primary so far. After a resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses, many of Trump's opponents — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy — withdrew from the race and lined up behind the former president. Trump then won a decisive victory over Haley in New Hampshire.

Haley was 30 points behind Trump heading to South Carolina and lost the Nevada primary earlier this month to the “none of the above” option on the ballot, while Trump easily won the state caucuses a few days later.

Trump's dominance in South Carolina, the state Haley governed for six years, is a mortal wound to his already faltering candidacy. With Super Tuesday, arguably the most important day of the primary season, just on the horizon, Haley has yet to make a notable dent in Trump's trajectory toward the general election, and her own party appears determined to force her out of the race. Regardless, Haley remains defiant in her refusal to suspend her campaign, a move that would essentially hand an uncontested nomination to Trump and the Republican National Conference in July. Editor's Choice

On Tuesday, Haley reaffirmed her commitment to continuing her bid for the nomination. “I campaign every day until the last person votes,” she said.

Instead of stepping down, Haley noticeably escalated her attacks on Trump. In her Tuesday speech to South Carolina voters, she called him “disturbed and unstable” while skewering “politicians who publicly support Trump” but “privately fear him.”

“They know what a disaster he has been and will continue to be for our party. They're just too scared to say it out loud. Well, I'm not afraid to say the hard truth out loud. I don’t feel the need to kiss the ring, I have no fear of retaliation from Trump,” Haley said.

From the early stages of the primary, Haley managed to avoid facing the full wrath of the Trump campaign. As Rolling Stone previously reported, Trump's team saw Haley as a handy tool to help them “screw” DeSantis and foment infighting between the candidates. But as the field of possibilities narrowed, the former president decided to completely destroy the electoral dynamic of his former ambassador to the UN. As one adviser put it, Trump's campaign has gone into “Nikki-Haley wreck” mode.

The wrecking ball was on full display in Trump's response to his speech on Tuesday. On Truth Social, the former president called Haley “stupid” and claimed that “the only money she gets now is from Democrats.” I know her well, but she just doesn't have what it takes and never will. The former president later promised that “anyone who makes a 'contribution' to Birdbrain, from now on, will be permanently excluded from the MAGA camp.” »

Before the primary, Haley — who has tried to position herself as a common-sense moderate on reproductive rights — supported a controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling that said embryos created through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, are legally considered persons. “Embryos, to me, are babies,” she told NBC News before later attempting to soften her comments in an interview with Newsmax. That readjustment was overshadowed by Trump's call for the state to “find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF” in a statement released Friday.

On Tuesday, Trump told voters during a Fox News town hall in Greenville, South Carolina, that he expected to win “hands down” against Haley. “She's here. She's down 30, 35 points. And everyone knows her. You're not supposed to lose your home country, that shouldn't happen anyway. And she's going lose it a lot. Big — I said big. The former president added that he thinks Haley is staying in the race because she “doesn't know how to get out of it.”

“They're trying to harm me because of the general election, so the Democrats give her money and she gets in on the game,” he added. “I think she just can’t get out. Look, if she was okay, I'd understand that, but she's really bad.

Trump's prediction was obviously correct. The former president won “handily” in South Carolina, and although Haley continues to wait for one last miracle that could earn him the nomination, his campaign is now a lost cause.

