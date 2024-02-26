Analysis: Cabinet reshuffle poised to strengthen Prabowo's coalition – Academia

With less than eight months left in his term, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has once again changed his ministerial team to welcome Democratic Party leader Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono as Minister of Agrarian and Land Planning , replacing Hadi Tjahjanto, a longtime Jokowi ally who was being promoted to coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs.

By including Agus in the cabinet lineup, President Jokowi virtually rewarded the Democratic Party for joining the alliance supporting presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi's eldest son.

Previously, Democrats positioned themselves among the opposition by supporting Anies Baswedan's presidential candidacy in hopes that Agus would run with Anies as his vice presidential candidate. However, Anies favored National Awakening Party (PKB) leader Muhaimin “Cak Imin” Iskandar over Agus, prompting Democrats to turn to the Prabowo-led alliance.

Jokowi's latest move comes as no surprise since he hosted former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), Agus's father, at the Bogor Palace last October. Following this meeting, rumors circulated that Agus would join the cabinet sometime in November.

At the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace on Wednesday, Jokowi said he would serve as a bridge between the country's many political parties. Agus' entry into the cabinet certainly gives the impression that Jokowi is seeking to further consolidate Prabowo's alliance parties and strengthen their ties with the president.

In addition, Jokowi may also take on the key role of expanding Prabowo's political party alliance ahead of the new administration after meeting with NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh on February 18. NasDem was the first political party to align itself with opposition figurehead Anies, despite being part of the governing coalition, a move that ultimately cost the party two NasDem ministers in the cabinet , namely former Communications Minister Johnny G. Plate and former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, both of whom left the cabinet due to their involvement in corruption cases.

According to Hanta Yuda, executive director of Poltracking Indonesia, Jokowi is strategically using divide and rule to try to break the alliance supporting the Anies-Muhaimin ticket.

The replacement in the government took place only a week after the simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections, which saw Prabowo take an unassailable lead with around 57 to 58 percent of the vote, according to the latest quick count from the General Election Commission (KPU). ) updated Wednesday morning. .

Based on the preliminary vote count, the Prabowo administration will lack the legislative support needed to govern effectively. His alliance will control about 45 percent of the seats in the House of Representatives, so NasDem's jumping ship, if it happens, will be welcome.

Agus was appointed Minister of Agrarian and Land Planning, a position previously held by Hadi, Jokowi's military commander from 2017 to 2021. Hadi was named Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs replacing Mahfud MD who resigned from his post to prioritize his vice-presidency. candidate alongside Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

Hadi's close relationship with Jokowi is reflected in the number of times he was appointed to strategic positions throughout Jokowi's presidency. In January 2017, he was appointed head of the Air Force, and at the end of the same year was promoted to Commander of the Indonesian Army (TNI). During Jokowi's second term, Hadi was appointed Minister of Agrarian and Regional Planning in June 2022 to replace Sofyan Djalil, known as a close ally of former Vice President Jusuf Kalla.

According to Jokowi, Hadi's experience as a TNI commander makes him well-equipped to handle issues related to politics, law and security. However, Hadi's promotion also reinforces the idea that Jokowi is allowing the TNI to gain more ground in civilian affairs, particularly when retired officers in strategic government positions will be able to shape discourse and policy public.

Hadi is the second former air force chief and TNI commander to serve as chief security minister after Djoko Suyanto, who served during the SBY presidency.

A source said that Agus first received news of his appointment as minister from State Secretary Pratikno on Monday, February 19. Pratikno asked Agus to meet with President Jokowi where it was confirmed that he would be appointed Minister of Agrarian and Regional Planning. “The president asked Democrats to join the government [coalition]” the source said.

Agus then met with Prabowo and spoke with National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and Golkar Chairman Airlangga Hartarto and informed them of Jokowi's offer for the Democrats to join the cabinet. A Democratic politician said Prabowo helped Democrats enter Jokowi's cabinet to express appreciation for the party's efforts to support the Prabowo-Gibran ticket.

According to the same source, Agus' ministerial post serves as a bridge between the party and Prabowo's new administration in October 2024. “There are discussions that several positions would be reserved for democrats,” the source added.

The entry of Democrats into the governing coalition continued strained ties between Jokowi and the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). Several PDI-P ministers, such as Yasonna Laoly, Risma Triharini and Bintang Puspayoga, did not show up to attend Agus' inauguration. A PDI-P source affirmed that the party had never approved from the beginning the adhesion of the Democrats to the government coalition.

