Good vibes only – The Wire China

Good evening. Imagine reading an article in Chinese state media about a Kazakh lesbian in China. Or a report in state media called Little Pinkos and the Problem of Patriotism in China. Only a few years ago, Sixth tone published this type of journalism, gaining fans inside and outside China. Our cover story this week takes readers inside the publication's famous demise and explains what it says about Chinese censorship. Elsewhere, we have an amazing infographic that showcases the global semiconductor industry (seriously, you're going to want to print this one); an interview with Dawn Murphy on China's growing influence in the Middle East and Africa; a report on the flood of Chinese companies venturing into the Arctic; and an opinion piece on China's imagination deficit. If you are not already a paid subscriber to Threadplease register here.

Want this emailed directly to your inbox? Sign up to receive our free newsletter.

Illustration by Valéria Petrone

Deaf tone

Sixth Tone, a state-owned media outlet, has long been famous for creating a unique space in China to tell stories about ordinary people. But as Rachel Cheung reports, over the past year, Beijing has tightened Sixth Tone's leash, illustrating how censorship has grown and marking the end of Xi Jinping's efforts to “get the story right from China “.

Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Overview: Who does what in the semiconductor supply chain

An all-in-one infographic by Paul Sdille provides a detailed analysis of key elements, countries and companies in the global semiconductor supply chain.

A Q&A with Dawn Murphy

Dawn Murphy is an associate professor of national security strategy at the US National War College, where her research focuses on China's behavior as a rising global power and its impact on the existing world order. In his new book, The Rise of China in the Global South: The Middle East, Africa, and Beijing's Alternative World Order, Murphy draws on extensive fieldwork in China and relevant regions to assess its growing influence and the extent to which it challenges the United States and its Western allies. In this week's Q&A with Andrew Peaple, she talks about Beijing's response to the Israel-Hamas conflict and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, as well as why China's alternative order is attractive to the countries of the South. Dawn Murphy Illustration by Lauren Crow

An icebreaker travels in the Arctic Ocean. Credit: maks_ph via Shutterstock

Break the ice

Changing relations between Russia and China are helping to encourage an influx of Chinese companies into the Arctic. Aaron McNicholas reports.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers a special speech at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. Credit: World Economic Forum/Faruk Pinjo via Flickr

China's imagination deficit

Despite a declining economy, powerful demographic headwinds, and growing rivalry with the United States, the Chinese government appears unwilling or unable to devise a new approach to policymaking. Instead, Stephen Roach argues in this week's op-ed, he continues to rely on outdated tactics while trying to piggyback on ideology.

Subscribe today for unlimited access, starting at just $19 per month.