



Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, believes that Donald Trump's return to the White House should not scare anyone. “I'm not as pessimistic as some people about this. I don't think any president of the United States of America can allow (Vladimir) Putin to win in Ukraine. I just don't understand what it's like possible,” Johnson said, writing foreign mediareports Telegrafi. He noted that Trump was the first American president who equipped Ukraine with serious weapons, the “Javelin MANPADS”, which proved to be very important in the battle for kyiv. Johnson also recalled that Trump committed the greatest torture against Russian diplomats. “The 60 Russian degrees he got were way more than we expected. So what I'm saying is that America's domestic politics are screwed. On the eve of the election, there will be a lot of people who will say all kinds of things. But in this case, the interests of the United States of America are primarily to support Ukraine, to support democracy and to prevent aggression. It's for all sorts of reasons. But I think the great thing about Donald Trump is that he doesn't seem like he can be defeated by Putin, Johnson said. Separately, the former British prime minister made another visit to kyiv on February 24, writing that “on this dark second anniversary of Putin's invasion, I am honored to be here in Ukraine.” Johnson was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom when Russia's all-out invasion began on February 24, 2022. He resigned as leader of the Conservative Party in July 2022. However, Johnson was a key supporter of Ukraine from the start of the all-out war with Russia, ensuring that Ukraine received crucial military aid from Britain. Since his resignation, Johnson has continued to pressure the West to provide more military support to Ukraine. Johnson was awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen” of Kyiv in November 2022 by Vitalii Klitschko in November 2022. /Telegraph/

