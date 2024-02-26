How will Prabowo Gibran continue Jokowinomics?

The 2024 elections ended on February 14, the Indonesian people are now only waiting for the official results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections from the General Election Commission (KPU). Pair number 2 (two), Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka up Quick counting Almost all survey institutes officially announced their victory with a gain of approximately 56% to 58%.

The results show that the number two duo won the election in a single round. Prabowo Subianto's victory in the 2024 elections can also be analyzed as Joko Widodo's victory as master spirit politics of couple number 2. Joko Widodo's leadership over the past decade has undeniably succeeded in making the Indonesian economy the most attractive face in the world.

In addition, the Indonesian people's level of trust in Joko Widodo's regime is also relatively high. In mid-2023, the Deni JA Survey Institute published that the Indonesian people's satisfaction with Joko Widodo reached 90% and in October 2023.

The term Jokowinomics was introduced by an Indonesian named James Guild who aimed to describe the economic policies of President Joko Widodo. According to Guild, Jokowi's policy is to create more equitable economic prosperity through infrastructure development.

In addition to Jokowi's programs already known as populist, such as the Smart Jakarta Card (from Jokowi who became governor of DKI Jakarta) which later became the Smart Indonesia Card, the Healthy Indonesia Card, the Hope Family Program to the Basic Food and Direct Cash Assistance. Strategies. Apart from this, Jokowi also echoed the idea of ​​downstreaming, namely an economic strategy aimed at increasing the added value of the products owned.

Joko Widodo, who began ruling Indonesia in 2014, has used the potential of nickel reserves to improve the domestic mineral processing industry and attract foreign investment, as well as to overcome the long-standing transaction gap.

Joko Widodo's ambitious plan to make Indonesia one of the world's top five economies by 2045 also includes large-scale infrastructure development by building a network of roads, railways, dams and of ports across the archipelago which includes 17,500 islands and the national capital project. (IKN). The budget allocation for infrastructure increased from IDR 154.7 billion ($9.9 billion) in 2014 to IDR 422.7 trillion in 2024.

Infrastructure of course remains a priority for the Prabowo and Gibran governments. Increasing connectivity through a greater network of roads, railways and airports and greater use of these networks has been proven to help reduce logistics and distribution costs and attract more of investors.

However, infrastructure spending also contributes to saddling state-owned enterprises with huge debts, a burden that Prabowo and Gibran must overcome. Without forgetting the construction of the National Capital (IKN), which is a project several yearsThis requires very significant costs with policies that are certainly environmentally friendly.

In the next government, Prabowo Gibran will also have to continue Joko Widodo's courage to continue controlling exports of nickel, bauxite, ores used to produce aluminum and plan to limit copper. This export control policy is explained by the fact that one of the main drivers of the growth of Joko Widodo's leadership is the use of Indonesia's reserves of nickel, an important element of electric vehicle batteries.

In 2019, Joko Widodo banned nickel ore exports as part of a strategy to develop a domestic electric vehicle supply chain. The measure strengthens the metallurgical and mining industry by forcing refining companies and battery manufacturers to set up factories on Indonesian soil. It also increases the value of nickel sales, with customs data showing that nickel exports have increased from just $1.4 billion in 2014 to almost $22 billion in 2022.

During the Joko Widodo era, the Indonesian economy maintained growth of around 5% every year, except for the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Prabowo Gibran's leadership strategy to increase growth economic growth is also worth looking forward to, the challenge of increasing economic growth to 7-8% becomes its own challenge.

It is time for the public to see Prabowo and Gibran's collaboration to increase economic growth and pursue Jokowinomics to address the economic problems that have hit Indonesia. It is also worth waiting for how Prabowo and Gibran will take Indonesia out of the middle income trap by exploiting the potential of the demographic bonus.

In addition, the food problem is also an economic challenge in itself: according to data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2023 will be a hot year. This situation ultimately has an impact on non-food crises, notably on economic, political and state security and stability.

Given the current conditions, various mitigation and adaptation measures should be implemented immediately prioritizing an environmentally friendly economy. At the beginning of November 2023, we still remember how the Bamboo Curtain country temporarily stopped importing rice to Indonesia. This happened because the Chinese people's food supplies were still running low.

This was also conveyed directly by President Joko Widodo during the Environment, Climate, Forests and New Renewable Energy (LIKE) Festival in Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta. Jokowi said climate change was causing shortages of several commodities, including wheat and rice. He also said that 19 countries had stopped imports to secure their food reserves. According to him, a tactical vision over 5 to 10 years in terms of food self-sufficiency must be implemented to survive the current crisis.

The Indonesian government has indeed tried to overcome this food problem with the Food Estate program, but this strategic program is still not optimal, not because the program is not good but its implementation is still full of problems. a series of trials and failures that arise.

In addition to ensuring food independence, this Food Estate program is a program that encourages national production. If Indonesian productivity is strong, the value of the rupiah will become stable. Under Prabowo Gibran's administration, the Food Estate program is expected to succeed, so Indonesia will not need to import too much food to reduce its dependence on other countries.

The implementation of the Omnibus Job Creation Law by President Joko Widodo also became a special observation under the presidency of Prabowo and Gibran. What will the Omnibus Act look like under their leadership? Licensing services that prioritize digital technology are also a positive value felt by investors. Massive reforms aimed at cutting the notorious bureaucracy have resulted in a better investment climate for Indonesia.