US ambassador to China stresses importance of managing competition | 60 minutes

Rivalry and mistrust between the United States and China have shaken business confidence and pushed relations between the two countries to their lowest level in decades.

But walking away from the deep economic ties that have been forged over the past decades is simply not an option, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns told “60 Minutes.”

The relationship with China is the most important, most competitive and most dangerous the United States has in the world, Burns said — and he doesn't think that will change anytime soon.

“Some people say, 'Well, we're so competitive with China that we should end our economic relationship,'” Burns said. “Well, the consequence would be that 750,000 American families wouldn’t be able to put dinner on the table.”

Indeed, the ties between the two economic giants directly support American workers who grow, produce and export goods and services to China.

US-Chinese competition

Managing America's competing interests in China is a difficult balancing act for Burns.

“We have competing interests here, and balancing those interests is the reality of the U.S.-China relationship,” he said in an interview in Beijing. “We are going to be competitive. We have to compete responsibly and keep the peace between our countries. But we also have to be engaged.”

Nicholas Burns, United States Ambassador to China 60 minutes



China and the United States compete aggressively in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum mathematics. According to Burns, advances in these areas will lead to a new generation of military technology.

“Our two militaries are competing for military supremacy, 'Who will be more powerful in the most important and strategic part of the world, which is the Indo-Pacific,'” Burns said.

President Xi Jinping likes to say that the East is booming and the West is declining, but economically the United States is thriving compared to China. China's economy faces high youth unemployment, slow growth and a potential debt crisis. In December, the rating agency Moody's lowered its outlook for China to negative.

China also faces a long-term demographic problem. A decline in birth ratewhich some experts believe is irreversible, means that the country's population is aging and shrinking.

And in January, the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande ordered to liquidate its remaining assets. Real estate developers across China are running out of money to complete construction, leaving millions of Chinese citizens who had paid for apartments before they were built stranded.

Despite its economic slowdown, China outperforms the United States in many markets. China, thanks to large government subsidies, is expected to overtake Japan as the world's largest car exporter. Last quarter, automaker BYD overtook Tesla as the world's best-selling electric vehicle maker. The country also dominates the wind turbine market.

“They are the largest trading partner for twice as many countries as the United States, so they have a global reach,” Burns said.

In his annual New Year's address, President Xi addressed the country's economic woes and, for the first time, acknowledged the high unemployment rate. However, he has set a long-term goal of doubling China's economy by 2035 and overtaking the West in technology.

Risks and rewards in China

Many American companies operating in China are already successful. Disney recently expanded its Shanghai Disneyland, and Aptar, a $9 billion company based in Illinois, invested $60 million in a new factory in China. Aptar Asia president Xiangwei Gong said that even amid an economic slowdown, the company is doing well. She highlighted business opportunities in healthcare, cosmetics and packaged foods.

“We are here for the long term and we believe in the consumption power of the rising middle class,” Gong said. “There are 1.4 billion people here.”

Xiangwei Gong speaks with Lesley Stahl 60 minutes



Walmart has more than 300 locations across China. Shoppers can buy Levi's, browse Apple stores and buy frappuccinos at one of the nearly 6,000 Starbucks stores in China. Boeing, Tesla, Pfizer, Chevron and Intel all work from China. American financial companies also have strong operations in the country. The Chinese government says there are tens of thousands of American companies in China.

Yet other businesses and business leaders are wary, despite the allure of a country that is home to so many potential consumers. For the first time in more than 40 years, more money is flowing out of China than is coming in from U.S., Japanese, European and Korean investors, Burns said.

The ambassador pointed out that in the decades before President Xi, China boosted its economy by investing in high-speed trains, roads, factories and skyscrapers. Yet last year, China lost more than $120 billion in long-term foreign investment, according to Beijing data.

Harsh government tactics have left American businesses uncertain about the future.

“I think there's a contradiction in the Chinese government's message to the rest of the world. On the one hand, they're saying, 'We're open for business. We want American and Japanese companies here,'” Burns said . said. “But on the other hand, they have raided six or seven American businesses since last March.”

The Mintz Group, a company that conducts due diligence for other companies that might want to invest in China, was raided last year. Five of its Chinese employees were taken into custody. Another company, Capvision, was also raided. A state television report accused Western consulting firms of espionage and theft of military and national security secrets.

“I think they want to control data on Chinese people, on Chinese companies. That, I think, is the heart of the problem with American companies operating in this area,” Burns said.

“Our two countries must live together”

Presidents Biden and Xi met in San Francisco in November in hopes of easing tensions, particularly around the South China Sea, where Beijing has built military bases, increased air sorties near Taiwan and buzzed around American military planes.

“I think we've gotten back to a more stable, stable relationship between the two countries, but it's been a roller coaster,” Burns said.

The two countries are deeply linked economically.

China was the third largest buyer of US exports in 2022, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. It was also the largest supplier of merchandise to the United States that year, accounting for 16.5% of total merchandise imports. China is also the largest export market for U.S. agricultural products, representing $40.9 billion in 2022.

Lesley Stahl and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns 60 minutes



“Our two countries have to live together. And that, I think, is the greatest tension in the relationship between the United States and China. China is our main competitor,” Burns said. “And at the same time, China is our third largest trading partner – 750,000 American jobs are at stake.”

No member of the Chinese government has given an interview to “60 Minutes”.

Burns sees China as a stronger “adversary” than the Soviet Union was from the 1940s to the 1980s. He also does not foresee an easing of tensions over the South China Sea.

“I think ultimately they want to become and surpass the United States as the dominant country globally,” Burns said. “And we don't want that to happen. We don't want to live in a world where the Chinese are the dominant country.”

More from CBS News