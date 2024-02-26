Pakistani Parliament to meet on February 29 as per law: Nawaz Sharif's party chief





The constitutional requirement of convening the first session of the elected parliament will be fulfilled according to law on February 29, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party said on Sunday.

A supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wears a cap in the colors of the party flag, during a protest demanding free and fair election results, in Peshawar , in Pakistan, February 17. .(Reuters)

According to the law, the first session of the newly elected assembly must be convened within 21 days of the general election.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

With elections taking place on February 8, parliament is expected to meet by February 29.

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said parliament would meet on February 29 as per the Constitution.

ALSO READ- Pakistani electoral body prepares to hold presidential elections by March 9

The Law Ministry has already sent a summary to the President with the proposal to convene the session as per law, but Alvi, who is inclined towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, did not approve it until now, raising fears that its refusal could create a constitutional crisis, a source told Geo News.

The source said the president maintained that the lower house of parliament is still incomplete due to the non-allocation of some reserved seats.

While the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allocated reserved seats to political parties, it did not allocate reserved quota to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) after PTI-backed independent candidates joined their ranks.

The ECP said the issue of reserved seats for the SIC was pending before the commission.

According to internal sources, the president neither rejected nor accepted the summary and only communicated his verbal response.

Dar in his statement said the Speaker of the National Assembly could convene the session on February 29 if the President did not do so under the Constitution.

The caretaker federal government argued that convening the National Assembly session within 21 days of the general elections was mandatory under Article 91(2) of the Constitution.

Earlier this week, outgoing Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said the first session of the new National Assembly could be convened on any date between February 22 and 29.

ALSO READ- Imran Khan asks IMF not to provide loan to Pakistan before election audit

Replying to a question, Solangi mentioned that a simple majority was required to form a government and the President, after the 18th constitutional amendment, did not have the power to invite any person or party to form a government, a -he explained.

Meanwhile, the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Sindh have already convened their inaugural sessions, however, the assemblies of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are expected to meet for the first time on February 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/constitutional-requirement-of-summoning-first-session-of-elected-parliament-to-be-fulfilled-on-feb-29-ishaq-dar-101708886938534.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos