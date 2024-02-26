Environmental Equity in the Indonesia-EU CEPA – Academia





As Indonesia and the European Union (EU) enter the 17th round of economic partnership negotiations from February 26 to March 1, the trade and sustainable development (TSD) chapter of the agreement forms the main point of divergence. Both sides have set an ambitious goal of reaching a substantive conclusion before the end of the year, but this requires overcoming the challenge of reconciling their differences in integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into the framework of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU CEPA). . Building on its recent trade deal with Vietnam, the EU proposed that the DDT chapter meet high international environmental and labor standards to avoid a “race to the bottom” scenario. in which competition would be based on a lowering of standards. However, the EU is reluctant to consider the trade and economic aspects of sustainable development. Instead, it seeks to maintain autonomy in implementing higher environmental and labor standards, distinct from the broader consideration of the DDT chapter, but which can be justified as a “legitimate right to regulate “, even if such measures are trade restrictive or discriminatory. In contrast, Indonesia advocates a balanced approach that promotes mutually complementary relationships between the three pillars of sustainable development: economic growth, social development and environmental protection. As part of its trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Indonesia stressed that the DDT chapter should catalyze market incentives to encourage trade in certified sustainable products, particularly in forestry, fishing and palm oil sectors. Indonesia therefore believes that meeting environmental and labor commitments should not come at the expense of trade and economic development. Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed about the latest developments, Viewpoint is the ideal source for anyone looking to address the issues that matter most. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters Bridging these discrepancies requires an innovative approach to achieve a fair balance between commercial and environmental considerations in the DDT chapter of the IEU CEPA. This approach involves several principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2024/02/26/environmental-equity-in-the-indonesia-eu-cepa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos