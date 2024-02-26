Latest war between Ukraine and Russia: Ukraine advises civilians to avoid using Crimean bridge; Navalny 'died of a blood clot', Ukraine says | World News

Eyewitness: Ukraine sold the national story of the heroic struggle, but it was General Budanov who got straight to the point

By John Sparks, international correspondent

The town of Avdiivka now stands as a ruined Russian trophy.

The logistics center – or what remains of it – was exposed by uniformed Russian officials after months of intense fighting on the front line.

It is their latest conquest in the invasion of Ukraine and the latest setback for their embattled neighbor.

It was following reports of further Russian advances in villages around Avdiivka that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a full-day conference with his ministers and general at an elegant Kiev hotel.

The rally may have been intended as a show of confidence – or reassurance – but his speech began with something that sounded like a confession – the first time he has spoken about the number of Ukrainian soldiers who have died since the start of the large-scale operation. invasion.

“I'm not sure I have the right. This is a very serious moment. Let's start at the beginning. Recently, voices have been raised in a radical part of certain American political circles who were not on our side. They said: 'How do you want to cause even more victims? Ukraine has lost 300,000 lives…' All this makes no sense, all this is rubbish. Every person lost is a big loss for us, and it's a very big loss for us – 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in this war. »

Critics will say that figure is too low, with Western officials saying the total is closer to 70,000, although the president felt the need to give a figure.

There was another attempt at candor when I asked Ukraine's leader if he was willing to cede territory to the Russians as the country tried to rearm its depleted army.

Zelensky responded by referring to the shortage of artillery shells his forces are facing – a ratio he estimated at 1 Ukrainian shell for every 12 Russian rounds fired.

“When we are 1 to 1.5 (shells) or 1 to 3 (shells), then we can repel the Russians. Until we reach such numbers, we either hold our positions – or we lose them – 100 meters, 50 meters. Unfortunately, that's it.”

The prospect of Ukrainian forces losing ground to the Russians seemed all too real to our team when we traveled to the town of Kupyansk, in the northeastern part of the front.

Soldiers told us they were under heavy pressure as Russian troops launched continuous attacks. An anti-tank commander said he only had enough grenades to fire for about 15 minutes.

This is a topic we were able to discuss with the country's powerful head of military intelligence, General Kyrylo Budanov, who was also present at the conference.

“It’s been a really difficult time at the front (for Ukraine), what message are we trying to send now?” I asked when we spoke outside the main hall.

“Look, don’t dramatize the situation, that’s what I mean. The situation is hardly different from yesterday, the day before yesterday or a month ago,” he replied with obvious frustration.

“But your soldiers are under pressure,” I replied. “We went to Kupiansk,” I said before the general cut me off.

“There are no problems in the Kupiansk direction. There are problems in the Avdiivka direction,” he said.

“What do you expect from the West? What do you need?”

“We need weapons, and the sooner the better.”

Ukrainians used the conference to sell the national story of resilience and heroic struggle, but it was General Budanov who seemed to get to the point.

Survival will not be possible without urgent Western aid.