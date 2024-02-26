Woody Johnson supports Donald Trump again





For those who would tell players and media who might disagree with their political views to stick to sports, the door should go both ways. This is often not the case.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is once again supporting Donald Trump in his bid to win the White House.

Johnson was seen behind Trump during his victory speech Saturday night, after winning the South Carolina Republican primary.

Appearing recently on Fox News, Johnson explained his reasons for supporting Trump.

Americans remember how good or much better things were at the border, and inflation, gas prices, and food prices, all under the Trump administration, and they want to do so. return, Johnson said. So I think the most important thing is to bring the former president back to the White House, which appears to be the case.

It is very good. He is allowed to support whoever he wants. He has the right to say what he wants. But players and others connected to sports should also be able to express what they think, without being criticized by those who disagree with what they say.

Johnson served as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump's initial term. For example, he was accused of making racist and sexist comments in this role. He denied it and the NFL took no action.

It's interesting that Johnson is talking about Trump now. When asked about his support for the former president in June 2021, Johnson had this to say: If we could stick to football issues, that would be great.

And that's how it goes for people of a certain ideology. They have no problem talking about anything other than football when they have something to say or when someone says something they want to hear.

