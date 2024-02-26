Pakistan Election 2024: Presidential elections expected to take place by March 9





The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to hold elections for the post of president of the country by March 9, two days before half of the senators retire after completing their six-year term, reported Dawn citing sources.

The president will be elected by the existing senators after the establishment of the four provincial assemblies,” said a senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), adding that the election could be held on March 9 or 10.

The six-party alliance, which is expected to form a coalition government at the Center under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, has already announced Asif Ali Zardari as the consensus candidate for the top constitutional office from the country.

Zardari served as president from September 2008 to 2013 after the resignation of military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

Article 41(4) of the Constitution provides that the election to the office of President shall take place not earlier than sixty days and not later than thirty days before the expiration of the term of office of the incumbent President: Provided that, if the “The election cannot take place within the above deadline due to the dissolution of the National Assembly, it will take place within thirty days of the general election to the Assembly.”

The general elections having taken place on February 8, the presidential election must take place before March 9, just two days before the retirement of half of the 100 members of the Senate.

The sources said that the senatorial elections were also scheduled to be held in the first week of March, but due to the delay in the general elections of the national and provincial assemblies, the senatorial elections will now be held either in the last week of March or in the first week. of April, meaning the upper house will remain dysfunctional and incomplete for some time.

According to a PPP leader, it was because of the upcoming presidential election and to ensure Zardaris' victory that the party prevented its two senators, Nisar Khuhro and Jam Mahtab Dahar, from taking oath as deputies to the Sindh Assembly.

According to the formula applied for the election of the President, the vote of a senator counts as one vote, while in the Sindh Assembly, one vote will amount to almost four votes.

In this way, Zardari will benefit from the presidential elections.

Outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi has already extended his tenure after completing his five-year term on September 9 last year.

Article 44(1) of the Constitution states that the President holds office for a term of five years from the day he assumes office, but continues to hold office until a successor is chosen.

Dr. Alvi is the fourth democratically elected president of the country to complete a five-year term. The three presidents before Dr Alvi who completed their full terms were Chaudhary Fazal Elahi (fifth president, from 1973 to 1978), Asif Ali Zardari (11th, from 2008 to 2013) and Mamnoon Hussain (12th, from 2013 to 2018).

Thus, Dr. Alvi is the third consecutive president to have a full term and the first to have an extended term due to an incomplete electoral college, which includes the National Assembly, the Senate and the four provincial assemblies.

Senators' tenure data suggests that the PML-N and PPP stand to lose a large portion of their members, 69 percent and 57 percent, respectively, as they retire on March 11 after completing their terms .

But after the February 8 elections, the PML-N and the PPP will be able to increase their numbers in the Senate. However, the PTI will be at a distinct disadvantage if it fails to hold intra-party elections before the Senate elections, and it may have to depend on the SIC for representation in the upper house of parliament.

So far, the total strength of the Senate was 100 people, including 23 members each from the four federating units and four each from erstwhile Fata and Islamabad.

The 23 seats allocated to a province include 14 general seats, four reserved for women, four for technocrats and one for a member of a minority.

This time, however, only 96 members will occupy the house as the representation of the erstwhile tribal areas will end after their merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the 25th constitutional amendment.

This means that the upcoming Senate elections will elect 48 new senators, 11 each from the four provinces for general and technocratic seats, two from Islamabad and two from the minorities of Punjab and Sindh.

At present, the House has 97 members due to the death of PML-Ns Rana Maqbool Ahmed and the resignations of PTI Shaukat Tarin and Anwaarul Haq Kakar of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) after assuming the post of caretaker Prime Minister .

A senator's term is six years, but half of them retire every three years and elections are held for new members, according to Dawn.

Published: February 25, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

