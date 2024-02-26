After South Carolina, Trump's march to the nomination accelerates





The reality has been clear for weeks, ever since former President Donald J. Trump pounded his opponents across the frozen fields and icy highways of Iowa. But his landslide victory Saturday in South Carolina, where he beat Nikki Haley in his home state, makes it all almost official.

The race for the Republican nomination is not a competition. It's a crowning achievement.

The party's primaries this winter represented the best chance for Republicans opposed to the former president to oust him from his dominant position in the GOP. The stakes were extraordinarily high: Many of his Republican opponents view Mr. Trump as, at best, unelectable and, at worst, a threat to the foundations of American democracy.

And yet, as the campaign progressed to the first nomination contests, the race revealed not Mr. Trump's weaknesses, but rather the enduring nature of his ironclad grip on the Republican Party. From behind the scenes at the Capitol to town halls in New Hampshire to courtrooms in New York City, Mr. Trump shows no signs of shaking his position of control within the party, either in 2024 or in the near future.

I think the party will be done with Trump when Trump is done with the party, said David Kochel, a longtime Republican strategist opposed to Mr. Trump. That's all you need to know.

Several of Mr. Trump's main rivals have dropped out and supported his candidacy, although others have backed Ms. Haley or withheld their support from her. He won over state parties and the Republican National Committee, installing loyalists in key positions and garnering the support of large numbers of Republican elected officials. And what once seemed like an extraordinary political liability, his alleged crime of '91, his increasingly extreme rhetoric, his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol have only served to shore up his support among the Republican faithful.

With his victory on Saturday, Mr. Trump swept all early nomination contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Carolina, an unprecedented feat in a contested primary race. He is heading toward Super Tuesday on March 5, where a third of all GOP convention delegates will be awarded, with maximum speed, said South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who has endorsed Mr. Trump compared to her predecessor, Ms. Haley. .

Ms. Haley is committed to staying in the race, scheduling events in the coming days in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and Utah. On Saturday night, she argued that large swaths of the Republican primary electorate still wanted an alternative to Mr. Trump.

They have the right to a real choice, not Soviet-style elections with a single candidate, she told her supporters during her election night. And I have a duty to give them this choice.

Ms. Haley is right: In Iowa and New Hampshire, Mr. Trump won with about half the vote, indicating that his support may have a ceiling even within his own party. In polls and exit surveys, Haley's supporters have expressed negative views of Mr. Trump, indicating that a faction of the Republican coalition is concerned about the former president's fate.

But these Trump skeptics do not constitute the majority of the party. They also weren't enough for Ms. Haley to win a primary, leaving her to run a campaign that many Republican strategists and officials say is headed toward inevitable defeat.

This is the fastest primary process I can remember, said Ron Kaufman, a Republican presidential strategist involved in primary campaigns since Ronald Reagan's candidacy in 1976. No one perceives that Trump is the nominee, including Nikki Haley. Whether you like it or not, everyone understands that he is the perceived candidate.

Barring a spring surprise related to a debilitating health problem, a legal event Mr. Trump appears to be on a fast march to the Republican nomination. It’s a reality that shows how Mr. Trump has led his party and the nation into a new era where once-unthinkable policies and rhetoric have become the norm. Mr. Trump has considered breaking with NATO, carrying out mass expulsions and going after his political enemies.

But between his promises not to be a dictator before day one and to dismantle essential elements of American governance, democracy and the rule of law, Republicans not only supported the former president, but the also rewarded with electoral victories.

Trump's power within the Republican Party is extraordinary: he pushes people to defy common sense, said North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. That's wonderful.

Mr. Trump's Republican opponents insisted he could be defeated if the race came down to a head-to-head matchup. The mistake of 2016, they argued, was that his rivals stayed in the race too long, allowing him to win with a majority majority by splitting the votes against him.

This year, several of Mr. Trump's rivals filed for bankruptcy before voting began. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, once considered his staunchest opponent, ended his campaign humiliated.

That left Ms. Haley as Mr. Trump's only competition and created the man-versus-woman contest his opponents had long hoped to see. In the final days of the race in South Carolina, she intensified her attacks on the former president following what Trump's opponents, including former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, thought was the strategy that could conquer.

Yet she failed to win in New Hampshire, perhaps the most favorable terrain for her candidacy, given the strong presence of independent voters and moderate Republicans participating in the party's primaries. In the Nevada primary, in which Mr. Trump did not participate, she was not beaten by any of these candidates.

Her defeat in South Carolina was particularly damaging because it came from voters who perhaps knew her better than anywhere else in the country. Her home state rejected her by a double-digit margin. She appears to have won only a handful of the state's counties, all of which were home to larger numbers of college-educated moderate white independents.

Mr. Trump's dominance is not limited to the campaign trail. At the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, a random poll of Mr. Trump's potential vice presidential nominees eclipsed that of the presidential nomination, a poll that Mr. Trump won with 94 percent.

At the Capitol earlier this month, Mr. Trump opposed long-awaited border legislation, and Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and minority leader, reversed course and rejected the bill .

And even Mr. Trump’s most incendiary statements no longer draw the mild rebukes from his party that they once did during his presidency. Many of these critics have resigned, retired or been forced into political defeats with the help of Mr. Trump.

When the former president compared his criminal charges to the situation of Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, who died in prison, Republicans offered no response.

When Mr. Trump suggested that he had threatened to encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted towards a NATO ally that had failed to meet its financial commitments, European leaders reacted with concern and public reprimands. The Republicans shrugged their shoulders.

Nor did they dismiss Mr. Trump's comments on CPAC on Saturday, attacking his political opponents in strident terms and portraying himself as a former president and the figurehead of his party as a political dissident.

I stand before you today, not only as your former and hopefully future president, but as a proud political dissident, he said. I am a dissident.

Some of Mr. Trump's opponents have spent recent days trying to find reasons for his apparent invincibility.

In a leaked private call to reporters, Mr. DeSantis suggested to his campaign supporters that conservative media outlets were responsible for supporting Mr. Trump, saying they had provided no accountability to the former president.

He said that at some point he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing a vote, Mr. DeSantis said, referring to Mr. Trump. Well, I think he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and the conservative media wouldn't even talk about it.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a moderate Republican who supports Ms. Haley, said Mr. Trump was winning the primary because of media coverage of his legal risks and court appearances.

I told this to the people at CNN and Fox, you continue to support this guy, Mr. Sununu said. You keep emphasizing the fact that he's in court, you keep allowing him to be a victim, and he only wins because he's being victimized himself and he loves it. He knows how to play that very, very well.

The reality may be much more fundamental than media coverage. Despite the political risk, a majority of Republican voters like Mr. Trump. And in this primary competition, that might very well be enough.

