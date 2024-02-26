New priorities define the “industries of the future”





“New productive forces” are gaining ground as drivers of high-quality development

“New productive forces” has become the new buzzword in China since it was frequently mentioned by Chinese leaders and relevant authorities, such as local governments, in their economic growth plans for the new year.

Compared to traditional production tools driven by elements such as labor, land and capital, new productive forces refer to a new form of productive forces driven by technological innovation and new elements such as data.

As China's economy is reeling from a struggling real estate market, declining private investment and an aging population, all traditional tools of production, as well as rising external geopolitical tensions, New productive forces could help to better focus on ways and means to find economic dynamism, according to sector experts.

They said they believe China's focus on new productive forces can accelerate the development of forward-looking industries and key technologies, and thus promote modern industrial development and help advance second largest economy in the global value chain.

At a study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi stressed that the development of new productive forces is an endogenous requirement and a pivot of a high quality development. and that efforts must be continued to promote innovation and the more rapid development of new productive forces.

Xi stressed that scientific and technological innovation can generate new industries, new models and new momentum, and is the core element for developing new productive forces.

It is essential to strengthen scientific and technological innovation, especially original and breakthrough innovations, accelerate efforts to build high-level autonomy and strength in the field of science and technology, and do a good job in making core technological breakthroughs in key areas. so that original and disruptive scientific and technological innovations can emerge one after another and promote the development of new productive forces, Xi said.

Wei Jianguo, former vice minister of Commerce, said: “If China wants to follow the path of rapid development, the country must plan in advance for new productive forces to seize this opportunity.

Wei, who is also vice president of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, predicted that new productive forces will be essential for global economies to compete in the next five to 10 years.

“The top priority is to establish a unified and open technology factor market with orderly competition, comprehensive systems and good governance as soon as possible,” Wei said.

Wei added that the biggest difference between traditional productive forces and new productive forces is that the latter eliminates the need to invest a large amount of resources; instead, they place more emphasis on the driving role of scientific and technological innovation, which mainly includes emerging strategic industries and future-oriented industries.

Huang Qifan, former mayor of Chongqing, expressed similar views. He told a conference focusing on new productive forces in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, in December that the main obstacle to the modernization of China's economy lies in the limits of the development of productive services.

Productive services refer to industries and technologies primarily designed to improve traditional manufacturing, such as cloud computing, financial and legal consulting.

“If you have a large manufacturing sector but the proportion of productive services is low, you can only produce mid- to low-value manufactured goods,” Huang said.

“We are able to make the latest equipment for the 5G network, but we can't use it. It's like building a port but having no one to operate it, repairing a road but having no cars” , did he declare.

Wei and Huang's remarks describe what the new productive forces are and emphasize that the key to their development lies in the development of forward-looking industries.

In an interview last month, Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, stressed the need to develop new productive forces and coordinate technological innovation, large-scale development and future scenarios. 'application.

Artificial intelligence, humanoid robots, metaverse, next-generation Internet, 6G, quantum information and seabed, deep air and deep space are among China's new priorities for industries forward-looking, he said.

“China's blueprint for future industries is becoming clearer this year. Areas such as brain intelligence, quantum information and genetic technology are likely to receive greater support,” said Luo Zhiheng, chief economist of Yuekai Securities, based in Guangzhou.

“Future industries may enter a new phase as detailed policies or action plans are awaited from various relevant ministries and commissions,” Luo said.

Until the end of January, all provincial regions had revealed their growth objectives for 2024 in the activity reports of local authorities. In addition to the usual economic objectives, the development of new productive forces has become a common objective for them this year.

Guangdong in southern China, for example, said it would step up efforts to spur new productive forces in sectors such as integrated circuits, new energy storage and commercial spaceflight. It also plans to foster future industries such as 6G technology and humanoid robots.

East China's Anhui province, known as an emerging center for technological innovations, said it will spur new industrialization this year and build an internationally competitive advanced manufacturing hub, more to focus on the development of emerging sectors such as new energies.

Pan Helin, co-director of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center at the International Business School of Zhejiang University, said the reason why new productive forces are high on the agenda of local governments this year is that China has sent a clear signal that it will do so. move towards a growth model focused on “quality” rather than “quantity”.

“In a context of economic transition, local governments are also facing strong pressure to find new economic drivers. New productive forces have arrived at the right time and, if well developed, should greatly help them overcome regional competition and boost the country's growth. economic growth as a whole,” he said.

Industry experts, however, noted that to transform forward-looking industries into new productive forces, it is essential to strengthen both research and development of key technologies and basic research.

China aims to increase its R&D budget by more than 7% annually during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25). Consulting firm McKinsey &Co said in a report that such a growth target would make China the world's largest R&D investor.

“Even though China's R&D intensity has been steadily increasing, the country's investment in basic research is insufficient, which directly leads to a relative lack of innovations based on complex supporting technologies and under “underlying and scientific research,” said Liu Qiao, dean of Guanghua University. Peking University School of Management, in a note.

Liu said China's global value chain position index or GVC in 2018 was 0.01, while the US index was 0.29. Thus, the United States continues to be at the absolute upstream of the GVC, with strong control over basic technologies and raw materials. This gives it the power to create downstream constraints on other GVC countries and economies.

“To change this situation, China must increase investment in basic R&D and encourage Chinese industries to move upstream in the global value chain. Only when breakthroughs are made in basic research can we truly breaking the hold of developed countries on key technologies,” he said.



