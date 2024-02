Only Ukraine's invitation to NATO will give Europe and the world a real chance of regaining real security.

The chief of staff of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak is convinced that only the invitation to Ukraine to become a member of NATO, which our country seeks to obtain at the 75th NATO summit in Washington in the summer of 2024, will give Europe and the world a real chance of recovery. security, currently threatened by Russia's aggressive policy. He made the statement at a meeting of the European Yalta Strategy (YES) in kyiv, dedicated to the second anniversary of the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The event also brought together former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, public intellectuals, politicians, experts and activists. Chairman of the Supervisory Board of YES, President of Poland from 1995 to 2005, Aleksander Kwasniewski, moderated the meeting. During the discussion with the participants, Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine is grateful to all nations that have united around its support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion. “Our struggle and this support have shown that the majority of people in the world are on the side of good. We see that this support remains at a very high level and it is important to maintain it,” he said. One of the main topics of discussion was the possibility that Ukraine would receive an invitation to begin negotiations on NATO membership at the Washington summit this summer. Andriy Yermak stressed that only an invitation from Ukraine would be a truly strong decision at the Alliance's anniversary summit. The head of the President's Office recalled that to advance this issue, the International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine was created, chaired by Andriy Yermak and the former Secretary General of the NATO, Anders Fogh Rasmussen. The head of the presidential office noted that arguments that Ukraine's accession to NATO could lead to further escalation seem strange to Ukrainians, since our country has already been living in the conditions of a terrible war for two years in large scale. “We believe that the failure to invite Ukraine to the Washington summit could indeed trigger a new escalation – in the Middle East and other regions of our planet. Only the invitation and real concrete measures towards full membership of Ukraine will give the world and Europe a real chance to regain security,” he said. For his part, Boris Johnson, a member of the aforementioned working group, also expressed the belief that at this summer's NATO summit, Ukraine should receive an invitation to start negotiations on joining the Alliance . “And we need to stop using the escalation argument. The way to avoid escalation is to do much more to protect Ukraine,” the former UK prime minister said.

