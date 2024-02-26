Kristi Noem and Vivek Ramaswamy are CPAC's picks for Trump's vice presidential nominee





Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy tied to be former President Donald J. Trump's running mate in a straw poll Saturday during a major gathering of conservative activists.

The straw poll, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, was the first time in years that a question about Republicans' choice for vice president eclipsed a question about the presidential candidate in the survey conducted with participants.

This is partly because Mr. Trump won the presidential election, as expected, over Nikki Haley, beating her 94 percent to 5 percent. The last time Mr. Trump was not the first choice for the White House among CPAC attendees was 2016, when Senator Ted Cruz of Texas finished first.

The straw poll, which gives a measure of enthusiasm for the far right and is not intended to be predictive, was announced at the end of the four-day CPAC gathering outside Washington. The attention to the vice presidential issue has been notable because Mr. Trump continues to fend off a challenge to the Republican presidential nomination by Ms. Haley, the former South Carolina governor. He won the party's early nominating contests and easily beat Ms. Haley on Saturday in her home state.

Several Republicans considered contenders to be Mr. Trump's running mate gave speeches at the event. Among them Thursday were Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida; Ms. Noem, Senator JD Vance of Ohio and Representative Elise Stefanik of New York on Friday; and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake on Saturday. Mr. Ramaswamy spoke on Friday and Saturday.

Ms. Noem and Mr. Ramaswamy each received 15 percent of the vote in the straw poll. Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 but has since left the party to become an independent, was third with 9 percent, followed by Ms. Stefanik and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina with 8 percent each.

Mr. Vance, whom CPAC attendees chose as their favorite senator, received 2 percent in the vice presidential question, behind Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News anchor, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the political scion of 'a Democratic family who is now running for president as an independent.

I feel like I'm the only one not running for vice president, said Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, who spoke at the conference. But who knows what will happen.

Charles Romaine, 75, a retiree from Silver Springs, Maryland, said he arrived at his first CPAC this week to support Ms. Stefanik as Mr. Trump's No. 2, but he changed his mind to Ms. Noem after hearing her speak Friday. .

He said Ms. Noem's speech was forceful and that he appreciated her opposition to health restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic and her support for sending National Guard troops to the southwest border.

She had real authority as governor and she used it, Mr. Romaine said. It's an important experience to be vice president and, perhaps, one day, president.

James Ong, 20, a student in Washington, D.C., said he supported Mr. Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old businessman, as Mr. Trump's running mate because he could attract more voters. younger than older presidential candidates from both parties. might be hard to convince.

America First is about America's future, not just Trump's, and Vivek can carry on that legacy, Mr Ong said.

Mr. Trump's third presidential campaign will be the first without former Vice President Mike Pence on his ticket. The two men drifted apart politically after Mr. Pence refused to help Mr. Trump overturn the 2020 election.

Behind the scenes, Mr. Trump informally discussed potential vice presidential candidates with advisers, and his team weighed the risks and benefits of potential candidates.

Publicly, the former president has expressed conflicting views about the role. He said last month that he knew who he would choose as his vice presidential candidate, but later said he had not yet decided.

His campaign, for its part, relied on anticipation.

His team this month sent emails and text messages to his supporters with more than two dozen fundraising solicitations designed to look like surveys of Mr. Trump's choice. The questionnaire mainly focuses on various characteristics of a possible vice president but does not offer any specific names.

