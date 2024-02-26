Connect with us

China's new Patriotic Education Law targets the population living overseas, but is it possible to enforce the law in Australia?

This is a new Chinese law that could be imposed on Chinese people living in Australia.

In January, Beijing rolled out its first law in its decade-long patriotic education campaign aimed at promoting nationalism among young people.

It legislates the obligations of schools, institutions, families and individuals in providing patriotic education to young people, while clearly setting out the do's and don'ts of being a patriot.

But a code of law has sparked concerns among some in the Chinese-Australian community.

In Article 23, the law states that it is Beijing's responsibility to provide suitable patriotic education to the people of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

It also says Beijing should “strengthen interaction with overseas Chinese, protect their rights and provide services, strengthen patriotism among overseas Chinese, and promote patriotic traditions.”

What does it mean? Will Chinese nationals and Chinese Australians be subject to this rule even if they reside in Australia?

But first, what is China's patriotic education?

A paramilitary police officer addresses a group of Chinese primary school students.

A paramilitary police officer shows People's Liberation Army border soldiers to a group of primary school students, as part of patriotic education.(Reuters: Chinese daily)

China is not the only country to implement patriotic education in schools, nor the first to legislate on the education system.

In 2020,Former US President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a “patriotic education” commission with a new “pro-American” school curriculumwho inspired Texas to create its own patriotic education law the next year.

However, when patriotic education was introduced to China in the 1990s, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) faced its greatest ideological crisis since its founding.

Desperate to revive the country's economy in the wake of a decade of political turmoil, socialist leaders decided to embrace the markets they once considered the symbol of capitalism.

In order to maintain its control over the country's youth, especially after the suppression of the Tiananmen protests in 1989, the party used nationalism to make young people patriotic.

Governments and schools have also tried to integrate patriotic education with compulsory classes and extracurricular events such as school camps and watching documentaries to make teaching more engaging with students.

