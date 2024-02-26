Politics
China's new Patriotic Education Law targets the population living overseas, but is it possible to enforce the law in Australia?
This is a new Chinese law that could be imposed on Chinese people living in Australia.
In January, Beijing rolled out its first law in its decade-long patriotic education campaign aimed at promoting nationalism among young people.
It legislates the obligations of schools, institutions, families and individuals in providing patriotic education to young people, while clearly setting out the do's and don'ts of being a patriot.
But a code of law has sparked concerns among some in the Chinese-Australian community.
In Article 23, the law states that it is Beijing's responsibility to provide suitable patriotic education to the people of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.
It also says Beijing should “strengthen interaction with overseas Chinese, protect their rights and provide services, strengthen patriotism among overseas Chinese, and promote patriotic traditions.”
What does it mean? Will Chinese nationals and Chinese Australians be subject to this rule even if they reside in Australia?
But first, what is China's patriotic education?
China is not the only country to implement patriotic education in schools, nor the first to legislate on the education system.
In 2020,Former US President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a “patriotic education” commission with a new “pro-American” school curriculumwho inspired Texas to create its own patriotic education law the next year.
However, when patriotic education was introduced to China in the 1990s, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) faced its greatest ideological crisis since its founding.
Desperate to revive the country's economy in the wake of a decade of political turmoil, socialist leaders decided to embrace the markets they once considered the symbol of capitalism.
In order to maintain its control over the country's youth, especially after the suppression of the Tiananmen protests in 1989, the party used nationalism to make young people patriotic.
Governments and schools have also tried to integrate patriotic education with compulsory classes and extracurricular events such as school camps and watching documentaries to make teaching more engaging with students.
But after decades of practice, some young people still struggle to take the lessons to heart.
Ed*, a 23-year-old Chinese international student in Melbourne, said that under pressure to perform well, many of his classmates prioritized their academic education over these ideological studies.
“For patriotic education, especially compulsory education, people like me [will] I feel bored,” he said.
He recalls that his school asked him to attend a required three-hour course on the subject during summer vacation, “and halfway [point], the students almost booed him and wanted to leave. They just wanted to go home and enjoy their vacation,” he said.
But some also consider it necessary to go through patriotic education.
Fachon*, also a Chinese international student in Melbourne, said patriotic education was only a small proportion of her school life in China.
“Actually, I feel good because I'm Chinese and it's kind of necessary for me to know what our society is and what our ideology or values are,” she said.
“Because few people will say 'you have to love your country' in their mouths, most of us still think that by insisting [on] your own position and supporting your own side is natural.”
How powerful is this law?
Now, with a law requiring Beijing to expand its patriotic education abroad, some members of the Chinese diaspora who criticize the party fear the law could be a trap.
“I think the CCP's meaning for patriotism is actually simply [that] you can’t question their leadership and you can’t question injustice,” said Ed, who argued that the law demonstrated Beijing’s attempt to restrict the voices of dissidents.
He also said that if patriotic events were held in Australia, the targets would be international students and newly arrived migrants, as these groups are still adjusting to Australian life.
But the law itself may not be as powerful as it appears to be, according to Chinese law professor Bing Ling of the University of Sydney.
He said the board's statements about the law showed it was primarily a political statement that set out “a broad agenda of certain policies,” rather than law enforcement.
“They are not intended to be used by courts or by lawyers to decide legal disputes. Their main purpose is to validate and reaffirm certain policies or political objectives that the Communist Party and the government wish to promote,” said the Professor Ling.
“There are many other Chinese laws that are much more specific, prescribing clear standards and penalties, etc. But this law belongs to another category: it is essentially a way of formalizing [and] validating certain policies of the Communist Party and the government.
Professor Ling said the law did not generally apply to Australian citizens, but was nonetheless a lesson for Australians, particularly those wishing to travel to China.
“If you have a very deep engagement with China, you will want to educate yourself about Chinese politics and Chinese legal institutions in general, just to make sure that you will always act in a way that is safe for you and your family,” did he declare. .
“We've already had a few unfortunate incidents where Chinese Australian citizens or residents have faced legal risks in China. And certainly no one wants that to happen to anyone else in Australia.”
The Patriotic Education Law is not the first Chinese law to address people living overseas.
In 2020, Beijing launched the Hong Kong National Security Law, stipulating that foreign nationals living outside Hong Kong could also be criminally liable under this law.
A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told the ABC the laws applicable in Australia were “determined by Australia”.
“Freedom of speech and assembly is essential to our democracy, and the Australian Government will support those who exercise these rights in Australia,” the spokesperson said.
Can a law automatically make people more patriotic?
Wei Zhang of the University of Western Australia has been researching patriotic education in China for years.
She said the law was not only the latest development in China's three-decade-long patriotic education campaign, but also the unique result of Chinese President Xi Jinping's growing control over the past decade.
“We live in this unstable world where there are competing ideologies or truths,” Dr. Zhang said.
“So, in this way, patriotic education is seen as a channel to help students build a strong identity towards the Chinese country and people, which can help them better understand the context.”
At Australian universities, there have been growing concerns over the CCP's attempts to influence free speech and academic freedom on campus in recent years.
But Dr Zhang says it's also an opportunity for Australian universities, which welcomed more than 162,000 Chinese international students in 2023, to help young people develop skills to navigate and reflect on their own identity.
“[We] “because educators might think about how we can create or provide meaningful dialogue and opportunities for these students to find their own voice and begin to critically analyze things, including patriotic education itself.” she declared.
